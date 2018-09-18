Brock student attacked outside Village Residence

September 18, 2018

Videos have been circulating across social media over the last couple days which show a Brock University student being repeatedly punched and kicked by a group of people. The incident occurred outside of Brock’s Village Residence on September 15.

The video is not clear on how many people were involved in the attack.

Niagara Regional Police say they are still trying to identify the suspects and say there is only one victim.

According to a Facebook account that belongs to the students’ mother, the student is in first-year and currently has a broken jaw in two places.

“Brock University is aware of the incident that happened on Saturday night involving our students and a group of non-Brock individuals. Campus Security is investigating along with the Niagara Regional Police,” said Greg Finn, Interim Provost and Vice-President, Academic for Brock. “Brock does not in any way condone this sort of violence. In addition to the ongoing investigation, we have reached out to the victim and his family and have offered our full support in his recovery.”

The Brock Press reached out to the NRP for a statement and the following was provided:

“We are aware of this and are actively investigating it.  We have been working with Brock Campus Security on this.  We would certainly like to have any other video of the incident to assist in the investigation.  Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara or the NRPS Incident 2018-91908.”

More to come.

