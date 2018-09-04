Brock soccer programs heading in opposite direction

The catch up:

The opening weekend for Brock soccer had its fair share of action and positive results as both men’s and women’s teams managed to find their way into the win column.

The men’s team is coming off of a split performance as they dropped their season opening match by a score of 2-0 to the Waterloo Warriors at home. They quickly bounced back with a 1-0 victory on the road against the Laurier Golden Hawks. Jared Agyemang had the lone goal.

On the other side of things, the women opened their season on a perfect run, picking up two one-goal victories against Waterloo and Laurier by scores of 2-1 and 1-0, respectively. Brianne Desa contributed two goals in the first match and Sydney Sica had the winner in the second.

Recent action:

The men’s team continued their campaign as they headed out on a weekend road trip, playing a game on August 31 and September 1. The first match of their trip was up against the University of Windsor Lancers who had finished one position below the Badgers in the OUA West standings a season ago. The Badgers had a rough go in this game, falling by a final score of 3-0. This is a discouraging result as Windsor had dropped their previous two matches 2-0 and 5-0 to the Guelph Gryphons and York Lions, respectively.

They then faced the Western Mustangs and once again experienced some issues keeping the ball out of their net. Brock’s Arsen Platis opened the scoring in the eighth minute, but it wasn’t enough as the Badgers conceded three consecutive goals and fell by a score of 3-1. The men now have a record of 1-3-0 in the early-goings of the season.

The women shared an identical schedule to the men, as they too embarked on a road trip swing that brought them through Lancer and Mustang territory. The two matchups appeared to be polar opposites heading into the competition as Windsor had recorded the same point total as the Badgers in league play a season ago, while the Mustangs ran away with the OUA West division putting up a stellar 14-1-1 record.

The Badgers managed to maintain their undefeated record against the Lancers as they picked up a 1-1 draw on Friday afternoon. The Badgers tied the game in the 52nd minute on a Windsor own-goal. Next up, the Badgers played a tough match against Western. They were outshot 16-2 by the Mustangs but still lost narrowly by a score of 1-0. The women still maintain good position early on as they sit in third place in the OUA West with a record of 2-1-1.

What’s next:

Both Badgers teams have just one match on their schedule this upcoming weekend, as the men and women will face off at home with the Guelph Gryphons on September 8 at Alumni Field. The women will lead of the action at 1:00 p.m. against an undefeated 1-0-2 Gryphons team and the men will follow things up with a 3:15 p.m. start against a 1-1-1 squad.