Baseball and fastpitch kick off regular season

Brock Badgers men’s baseball and women’s fast pitch both opened their season’s with a pair of doubleheaders.

The men’s baseball team had a slow start against the Laurier Golden Hawks. In game one, starting pitcher Alex Nolan and the Badgers narrowly dropped the matchup by a score of 3-2. The Badgers staked a 2-0 lead, until Laurier chipped away and forced a 2-2 tie heading into the ninth inning. The Golden Hawks then won the game on a walkoff in the bottom of the ninth. In game two, the Badgers turned to Ryan Bench on the mound, but Brock couldn’t produce the offense needed to combat Laurier’s attack, and dropped the game 6-2.

The next pair of games took place at the home of the Waterloo Warriors. The Badgers squeaked out a 1-0 victory in the first half of the doubleheader on the back of an incredible start from fourth year starting pitcher Derek Zwolinski.

“I was definitely hitting my spots,” Zwolinski said. “[I] kept the hitters on their toes by mixing in off speed pitches for strikes.” Zwolinski also made mention that catcher Matt Cashburn played a big role by calling a great game. Zwolinski stifled the Warriors bats, breezing to a complete game shutout and earning the Badgers their first victory of the 2018 season. This start in particular had some additional meaning to Zwolinski as he pitched in the playoff loss a season ago against the Warriors that knocked the Badgers out of contention.

“I definitely wanted to prove myself to me and my team. I want to be that guy this year,” Zwolinski said.

Alex Emerson started game two of the doubleheader, and he received more run support than he could’ve asked for as the Badgers bats finally woke up in a major way. They took down the Warriors 15-3 to complete the sweep of the doubleheader and closed the weekend with an even 2-2 record. Zwolinski believes that this opening weekend was a valuable one for the team.

“We will have to battle out every inning to get those wins. But once we start to click as a unit we are going to be a scary team to play.”

The Badgers host the McMaster Marauders in their home opener on September 15 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at George Taylor Field. The Badgers will also host the Ontario Blue Jays on Sept. 16 for an exhibition game starting at 1:00 p.m.

The women’s fastpitch team also opened their season this past weekend as they took a road trip to Toronto. The first of two doubleheader matchups came against the Ryerson Rams and the Badgers flew out of the gates strong on both sides of the ball picking up back to back wins of 6-2 and 12-2 to start their season on a positive note.

Brock successfully maintained their winning streak by taking the first game against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues. This game provided an incredible amount of offense, yet remained a tight matchup as the Badgers edged out a 15-14 victory. The very impressive weekend was soured in its final game as the Badgers ended up on the losing side of a close game this time, falling by a score of 7-6 to Toronto.

The Badgers head back home with a six-game homestand this weekend with a strong 3-1 record in their back pockets. The action-packed weekend opens up with a doubleheader against the Guelph Gryphons on Sept. 14 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. All games this weekend will take place at Lancaster Park.