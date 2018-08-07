There are many services on campus for all aspects of your physical and emotional health throughout your time at Brock University. It’s important to get acclimated with the various services available to you throughout your first-year. Though you may not need to use all of the services available, it’s important to learn how you can access them, so that if you ever want to use those services, you can.

Professors and TAs

Your professors and teaching assistants are there to help you with learning and understanding the course material. They may not seem as accessible as your high school teachers, but in reality, they are all available by appointment or during their office hours, and it can be of value to sit down with them and discuss the course, an assignment, or lecture material. TAs are also a great resource for getting help with the course as they know what your professors are looking for in assignments and essays and can often help direct you in the right direction for the course.

Academic Advisors

It’s a great idea to have a meeting with your academic advisor during your first semester, and maybe even again at the end of your second semester. There are many topics of conversation that can be of value with your academic advisor so that you are staying on track with your program status. Making sure you are still enjoying your program/courses or if you have interest in going into a specific graduate program — your academic advisor can help make sure you are on track to take the right courses for those future programs.

Brock Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre

Your mental health should always be at the forefront of your life while adjusting to university. It’s easy to become overwhelmed with everything that is thrown at you, and with almost every aspect of your life being brand new, it can be easy to lose sight of taking care of yourself. The Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre runs plenty of workshops and sessions to promote positive mental health for students, and there are people who you can speak to if you are struggling at any point during your time at Brock.

Health and Dental Plan

The health and dental plan is something is automatically included in your tuition, but also something you can opt-out of if the insurance plan you are on (likely your parents) provides better coverage than the plan offered by Brock University Students’ Union. There is a cut-off date for when you can opt-out of the plan, but the process is fairly simple and can be looked into here: https://www.studentvip.ca/#OptOptions. If you do have questions about the Health and Dental Plan, it is best to get in contact with Joanne Matko, BUSU’s Health and Dental Administrator at healthplan@brockubusu.ca.

Your first year of university will — in the most simple cliche terms — take you through a roller coaster of emotions. You will have great memories, moments you may want to forget, and probably go through some experiences that you’ll remember for the rest of your life, good or bad. Knowing the services available to you during your time at university will be vital for your success throughout your years at Brock. A great website to checkout for more resources is the Brock U 4U, which allows you to explore your options to get help in all aspects of life at university: https://brocku.ca/bu4u/.