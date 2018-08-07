10 things you will need for university

By: Megan Swim - Contributor
Going school shopping ahead of university isn’t the same as it was for high school. Although, you’ll still need to make a trip to the store for those normal school supplies, there’s more to it, especially if you’re living away from home. So, below is a list of 10 things that’ll help you at Brock ahead of move-in day.
- Coffee, tea, or any caffeinated beverage: Any of these drinks will become your best friend in university. It may sound like a cliché, but coffee and tea create bonds with your peers during study or hangout sessions, while also keeping you awake enough to finish that mountain of projects and midterms. Remember to bring your own mug or a travel mug to hold your drink — but remember caffeine isn’t always the most healthiest so drink responsibly.
- Laptop and printer: A laptop is important to keep up with all course work and complete necessary assignments. A printer can come in handy for professors who like hard copies of assignments. If you like to write lecture notes on paper, a good technique is to print off the professors slides and add in written notes through lecture.
- Flip flops, robe and shower caddy: These three items will be life savers when it comes to sharing a bathroom with your peers in residence. Flip flops can act as shower shoes, a robe is perfect to walk to and from the shower easily and a shower caddy makes it easy to carry shampoo and other items to and from the shower.
- Reusable water bottle: This will come in handy to stay hydrated while you are on campus all day, while also saving you money by avoiding buying bottled drinks in the cafeteria throughout the day. Brock has many water refill stations as well across campus.
- Medicine and other necessities: It is important to have all necessary medicine brought along with you or stored in your residence room to last you until you go back to your hometown again.
- School supplies (backpack, pens, pencils, notebooks, pencil case): The backpack should be able to fit your laptop, pencil case, a notebook, water bottle, and any other necessities you may need throughout the day on campus.
- Overnight bag: This will come in handy when travelling to and from your hometown on certain weekends. This makes it easy to pack for the weekend and to travel home if you are taking a train, bus, or airplane.
- Storage boxes: This will allow you to manage space in a small area and keep your residence room organized.
- Shoes and clothes: Now this may be an obvious one, but an important thing to remember is to have shoes and clothes for changes in weather. It is important that you are prepared for the unusually hot days and unusually cold days that may occur at the start of your semester.
- Alarm clock: This will help keep you on time for all classes and group meetings, even the 8:00 a.m. ones.