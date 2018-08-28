The 2018/19 season will see plenty of new faces in coaching roles for the Brock Badgers as three teams saw coaching changes late into the summer, and men’s hockey committed to Marty Williamson for the next three seasons.

In women’s volleyball, Dale Ann Melnick left the program after the 2017-2018 season and the reins were handed over to former professional player, Steve Delaney. Delaney’s impressive resume includes competing for Canada’s national beach volleyball team and playing indoor volleyball professionally in Europe. Delaney attended the University of Winnipeg where he played on the varsity team.

As a coach, Delaney has led the Halton Hurricanes’ U18 team to a national championship in 2016, and to provincial titles in 2017 and 2018.

The women’s volleyball program is coming off a 6-13 season. They have not finished a season with a record above the .500 mark since 2011.

Marty Williamson has made the transition from interim head coach, to full-time head coach of the men’s hockey team. Williamson is a former coach in the Ontario Hockey League, with the Barrie Colts from 2004-2009 and with the Niagara Ice Dogs from 2009-2016 . Since the start of his career in the OHL in 2004, a team under the leadership of Williamson has not missed the playoffs. Williamson has coached three teams all the way to the OHL finals, though none were able to clinch the victory.

The Badgers had a 14-9-5 record under Williamson’s leadership last season, earning themselves a playoff spot. The team would go on a surprise run to the OHL Queen’s Cup, but fell to McGill 5-1. The Badgers would also compete in the U Sports national tournament, dropping the opening round game versus St. Francis Xavier 6-2.

Men’s basketball coach, Charles Kissi will be taking a one-year leave of absence to pursue an assistant coaching opportunity with the Raptors 905, the G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. Under Kissi’s coaching, the Badgers have been able to grow into a national powerhouse in five seasons. Last season, they found themselves back in the OUA Final Four for the second consecutive year and for the first time since 2008, they clinched a U Sports Final 8 berth.

Following the announcement of his upcoming absence, Kissi made a phone call to Madhav Trivedi, who will takeover the men’s program on an interim basis. Trivedi is a former assistant coach at McGill and was originally set to join the Ryerson Rams coaching staff as an assistant coach. Trivedi was a point guard for the Rams from 2005-2009, he also earned a degree in Child and Youth Care in that time. He also holds a Bachelor of Education from Queen’s, and a Master in Sport Sciences and Coach Education from Ohio University.

It was a long process, but women’s basketball has finally found its coach. Mike Rao, who has been an assistant for the men’s team, will fill the vacancy for the women’s program as an interim. Brock Sports parted ways with Ashley MacSporran in early April following two seasons.

Injuries plagued the team during MacSporran’s time as coach and the team experienced a great deal of turnover as only three players from the 2016-2017 season returned to play for the 2017-2018 season. The women took a step back last season as they were two wins worse than MacSporran’s first season.

Before becoming an assistant at Brock, Rao taught at Notre Dame High School for 36 years, where he coached their boys basketball team.

Rao will serve as an interim for the year, and the department will restart their search for a full-time coach later in the year.