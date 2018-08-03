Madhav Trivedi was set to return to his old stomping ground, but there’s been a change of plans. According to a source, the former Ryerson Ram will soon be named the head coach at Brock University. Trivedi will be coming to Brock in an interim role, with Charles Kissi taking a one-year leave of absence.

It was announced last week that Kissi, who has been the head coach at Brock the past five seasons, would be joining the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate – the Raptors 905 – as an assistant coach for the 2018/2019 season.

The original plan for Trivedi was to join the Rams coaching staff for the upcoming season. The Ryerson grad played for the Rams from 2005 to 2009 and thereafter took on an assistant coach role for two seasons. After spending the last five years as an assistant with McGill University, the former point guard was going to return home to rejoin Roy Rana’s staff. However, with the Brock opening, Trivedi will step away from Ryerson for now to take on the interim job with the Badgers.

During his time at McGill (2013-2018), which included a stint as the lead assistant coach, Trivedi was part of four RESQ conference titles in five seasons.

He was also an assistant coach with Queen’s University from 2011 to 2013.

Trivedi resume includes time with Canada’s Cadet Men’s National team in 2010 and 2011. He’s also contributed to Israel’s basketball program as an advanced scout and video coordinator for the under-18 Israeli National team, and this summer was with the under-20 Israeli National team in Germany for the FIBA U20 Europe Championship.

Trivedi graduated from Ryerson with a degree in Child and Youth Care – being named Academic All-Canadian twice. He furthered his education with a Bachelor of Education from Queen’s, and a Master in Sport Sciences and Coach Education from Ohio University.

Trivedi will be taking on a Badgers program that is coming off its first U Sports Final 8 appearance since 2008. The program has also improved its win total in five consecutive seasons and has been to the OUA Final Four the last two years.

Kissi will continue in his role at Brock until mid-August. From there, Trivedi will takeover the programs coaching duties. It’s unclear when the university will make the official announcement.