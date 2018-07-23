Your first week of university doesn’t have to be in September. As an incoming Brock University student, you can take your first steps as a member of the community even before residence move-in day or the first day of classes.

Brock’s Student Life and Community Experience department offer programs in the summer leading into September to help prepare you for your life at Brock. One of their programs has already begun and there is still time to sign-up.

Smart Start, which began on July 5, is a one-day program to help you with your transition to Brock. It’s an opportunity for you, and your parents, to come on campus for a tour, connect with other incoming students, be a part of workshops, ask senior students questions, have your course schedule looked at and more. The day begins at 9:00 a.m. with sign-in and a quick Expo of student clubs and services. Smart Start runs until August 19 and available dates can be found on discover.brocku.ca/start.

The second program available is LEAP. This program is available in two formats: the day program and the overnight program. LEAP allows you to get a look at the campus and community at Brock, with other incoming students. You’ll be led by experienced students and participate in skill-building workshops, learn about campus resources and supports, and get experience of the downtown St. Catharines core.

The day program runs from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 24, July 30, August 15 or August 23. The overnight program, which allows you to experience a Brock residence, runs on July 28 to 29 or August 18 to 19 starting at 4:00 p.m. on the Saturday to 4:00 p.m. on the Sunday.

Finally, incoming students have the chance to enjoy the outdoors through Brock BaseCamp (BBC). This program offers rock climbing, canoeing and backpacking trips for future Brock students during the month of August. The BBC trips are three to five days long, in which you’ll explore the outdoors, travel and camp with other first-year students with current students and alumni. More information can be found on brocku.ca/basecamp.

Taking advantage of these three programs will prepare you for those first steps on campus come September, and your experience won’t stop there. You’ll begin your transition with Brock’s move-in day and the first week will include events like the Tower Party, the Residence Summer Games, Comedy Night, Game Night, Paint Party and the Big Ticket Concert — these are examples of past events, as the welcome week schedule has yet to be released.

For two days during welcome week in September, you’ll also have the opportunity to attend Vendor Fair. This fair is the perfect time to get your Bus Pass sticker so you can use St. Catharines transit by just swiping your student card. Vendor Fair will include local businesses and on-campus clubs. It is a perfect opportunity to learn about the community and potentially get involved with a club that may fit your interest, or something you’ve always wanted to try.

Welcome week will also include a new Student Welcome and Academic Orientation. It will be your official welcome to Brock University. It will take place on September 4 at 8:45 a.m. in the Ian Beddis Gymnasium. Hear from President Gervan Fearon and enjoy an inspirational keynote to kick off your day.

Following that, you will be able to connect with your faculty and upper-year student mentors to receive important information about academic supports and resources. Check out the vendor and welcome fair and take a campus tour to locate your classes.

There’s a handful of resources to help you get ready for first-year, that include summer programs and first week events. Take advantage of these opportunities and you’ll have an easier time adjusting to university.