Charles Kissi leaving Brock for Raptors 905

Charles Kissi is on his way out, Brock University announced on Thursday afternoon. The head coach for Brock University’s men’s basketball program will be taking a one-year leave of absence and accepting an offer as an assistant coach with the Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors G League affiliation.

Kissi has been the head coach at Brock over the last five years, in which the program has improved every season under his guidance. In his first season, the Badgers finished 4-18 and improved to 7-12 in year two. The Badgers have been a playoff team the last three years with records of 13-6 in the 2015-16 season, 15-4 two years ago, and finished first in the OUA West this past season with a 21-3 record.

Under the helm of Kissi, the Badgers made the OUA Final Four twice, and this past season made the U Sports Final 8 tournament, losing in the opening round to the Calgary Dinos.

On January 31, Kissi earned his 100th victory as the Badgers head coach and he ends his tenure with a 107-72 career record (.598 winning percentage) over five seasons.

Before coming to Brock, Kissi was an assistant with the Ryerson Rams women’s basketball program. In the past, he also coached the Tri-County Thunder JUEL team and the Scarborough Blues. Off the court, he is a former Detective Constable with the Toronto Police Services. His playing career was spent with the McMaster Marauders, where he played in two national championship tournaments.

Kissi’s time with the Raptors began in 2011 when he attended the NBA teams coaching open house. This led to a one-year mentorship under former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey, as Kissi spent time at Raptors practices, sat in on film sessions, joined the team during training camp and spent time in Las Vegas for summer league.

Kissi will join the coaching staff for first year head coach of the 905, Jama Mahlalela – previously an assistant with the Raptors.

Brock is expected to name a replacement head coach within the next few weeks.

It’s unclear if the Badgers will proceed with their preseason schedule that includes a trip out west to play Alberta, Calgary and UBC. Their regular season begins October 26, versus Laurier.