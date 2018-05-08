International students at Brock targeted by phone scam

Brock University and Campus Security issued a warning to international students on Wednesday afternoon regarding recent phone scams.

“Multiple Chinese students reported being contacted by someone with a local phone number claiming to work for a legal firm,” said a press release issued by Brock.

The release also mentioned that this issue began over the past week and a Brock student had recently sent a large sum of money to the scammer.

Brock Campus Security is teaming up with Brock International Services, Brock University Chinese Students and Scholars Association to ensure Chinese students have the information needed in regards to any future scams.

Students are reminded not to disclose any personal information over the phone to a person they do not know. Students can contact Campus Security at 905-688-5550 x3200 or security@brocku.ca, if you suspect that you have been a victim to a scam call.

More information can be found at the following link: https://brocku.ca/brock-news/2018/05/phone-scams-targeting-chinese-brock-students/