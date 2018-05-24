Steve Commerford’s first season with Brock Men’s Rugby ended with him being named an OUA All-Star, along with two other Badgers, Ryan Hickey and Jeremy Brownridge. As a team, the Badgers finished with a 5-3 record in 2017 – the programs best since 2014.

Commerford continues to impress in his first-year, as he was officially named to Canada’s Under-20 team. Team Canada’s head coach Jeff Williams named the 26-man roster on Tuesday, which includes three OUA players. Joining Commerford are McMaster’s Jack McRogers and Trent’s Emerson Prior.

Commerford, a Peterborough native, plays fly half for Brock. He was one of 44 Canadian’s that played in an inter-squad game on May 19, which allowed the Canadian coaching staff to name the final 26-man roster. Williams is still deciding on who the final roster spot will go to between Harrison Smith of UBC and Tyler Wong of University of Victoria.

The Canadian roster will get set to play USA on June 12 and 16, in two matches that will determine which team will compete at the 2018 World Rugby U-20 Trophy. The matches will be played in Houston.

The 2017 World Rugby U-20 Trophy was won by Japan, as Canada finished seventh.

Currently, Hong Kong (Asia), Fiji (Oceania) and Namibia (Africa) have qualified for the tournament. Samoa will also be a part of the tournament after being relegated from last year, and Romania as the host nation is the seventh team. Only North America’s qualifying match remains between Canada and USA.

Prior to the matches against the USA, Canada will play Fraser Valley’s U-23 team on May 26 and British Columbia’s U-23 team on June 1.

In terms of Commerford and Brock, they’ll kickoff their regular season on September 2. Before then, Commerford will represent Brock by wearing the Canadian red and white.