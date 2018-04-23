Tyler Rollo of the London Knights commits to Brock

Rumours continue to connect Marty Williamson with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes and their vacant head coaching position. Yet, Brock Men’s Hockey is moving forward in making sure they have a full roster for next season even with no head coach set in stone.

Tyler Rollo, a 20-year-old left winger, has officially committed to the Badgers according to the men’s hockey Instagram account (@Brockmenshockey). Rollo played three seasons in the OHL, but he only played in three games in his first season with the Petes. In his second season, the forward scored six goals and had 10 assists.

This past season, he played three games with Petes racking up five points before moving on to the London Knights. In 59 games with the Knights, Rollo scored 10 goals and had 19 assists.

Rollo also played for the Hamilton Red Wings and Oakville Blades of the OJHL, and attended Robert Bateman High School in Burlington.

The Badgers currently have Brayden Stortz, Nate Looysen, Connor Brown and now Rollo at the left wing position.