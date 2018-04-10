Badgers Women’s Soccer gets younger with four additions

Following a historic year for Brock Sports – tying the departments all-time record for banners in a single year with eight – one program is looking to reach that level of success.

Brock women’s soccer is heading into the summer with tryouts and workouts ahead after a 5-9-2 record in the 2017 season. Playoffs were on the horizon for the Badgers, but the team had to forfeit the first four games of their season due to the participation of an ineligible player. This costed the Badgers five points, as a win and two ties were removed and stood as 1-0 losses.

Had the Badgers been able to hold onto those five points, they would have concluded the season with 22 points and fifth in the OUA West.

Second-year head coach Kevin Trethowan doesn’t seem to be dwelling on the past, as he has made quick work of bringing in new recruits to his roster. The 2017 roster had six players in their fourth or fifth year.

Trethowan does have ground to build on, as second-year goalkeeper Marilena Spagnolo was named OUA West Second Team All-Star.

As a strong defensive team, Trethowan has put his attention towards growing in that area. The coach’s first recruit, Lindsay Appleton, is a defender from the Woodbridge Strikers. With the Strikers, Appleton won multiple indoor and outdoor Ontario Cups and OYSL championships.

Most recently, the program made it official with Arnelle Douglas joining the team as a full back. Douglas adds more depth to an already young defensive core.

The Badgers have also added a goalie, which was an area that needed depth improvement. Spagnolo was the only goalkeeper on the roster this past season and played all 16 games. Emma Hendrie comes to Brock from Sault Ste. Marie and will have an opportunity to be mentored by Spagnolo.

Trethowan’s number two signing in November added the much needed offense for the Badgers, which ranked in the bottom six in the OUA for goals scored.

Asia Navalta, an Oakville native, has won a Halton Championship with her high school Holy Trinity in both her junior and senior years. Navalta, a striker, was the leading scorer for her OYSL team.

The Badgers, who have started off-season training, will kick-off their season on August 24 at home versus Waterloo.