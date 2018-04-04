Badgers, MacSporran part ways

Brock Sports announced Wednesday afternoon that the department has parted ways with women’s basketball head coach Ashley MacSporran. Athletic Director Neil Lumsden told BP Sports Niagara that the two sides parted ways due to a personal matter. No further details were given.

MacSporran took over the coaching duties in 2016, after Si Khounviseth had parted ways with the department.

In her two years as the bench boss, MacSporran led the Badgers to a 14-29 record. From the 2016/17 season to this past season the women’s basketball team saw a lot turnover with the roster as only three players returned.

Both seasons included a lot of bad luck for the Badgers as players were continuously in and out of the lineup due to injuries.

Prior to her time at Brock, MacSporran coached in the OUA as an assistant for Guelph and Windsor.

MacSporran was the programs fourth head coach, which had a track record of coaches being around for a long time. Khounviseth coached from 2009-2016, he replaced Chris Critelli (1984-2009) and Pat Woodburn was the first ever coach from 1977-1984.

Everyone from this seasons roster will be returning next year, expect for Brooke Murdoch, who is set to graduate.

No timeline has been given for when a new coach will be announced.