With exams in full-swing but Mother Nature continuing to play games, Brock University has announced exams scheduled for April 14 are cancelled. The cancellation is due to an Environment Canada warning regarding a potential ice storm this weekend.

The university stated on its website the following: To minimize travel and protect personal safety, exams scheduled for Saturday will now take place Thursday, April 26.

The university does not have the exact times and locations for the rescheduled exams, but hopes to have that detail out to students by next week.

About 55 exams were scheduled for Saturday, starting at 8:00 a.m. and going until 10:00 p.m.

Brock’s Campus Store has also announced that it will be closed on Saturday due to the rain.

Environment Canada says, rain is supposed to begin on Friday and change to freezing rain on Saturday morning. The ice storm is expected to bring an excess of about 20 millimetres of freezing rain and about 60 km/h of wind from the northeast. The Weather Network hourly forecast states that the freezing rain will not begin in St. Catharines until 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Roads are expected to be icy on Saturday and Sunday, with threats of flooding in certain areas.

Rainfall warnings could be issued as well. However, the rain will taper off on Monday and exams will resume.

UPDATE: Environment Canada has upgraded its special weather statement to freezing rain warning in Niagara.