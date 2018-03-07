Nomination packages are available for students to run both the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ of an upcoming referendum. Brock University Students’ Union and Brock University Students’ Administrative Council have sent the issue of expanding the Zone on campus to a democratic vote by students. The question to be asked of the Brock student community, “Do you support the creation of a $17 per credit fee over a period of five years (commencing in 2020) that would result in the expansion of the Zone fitness centre, after which the fee will drop to a $1.25 per credit to cover maintenance and operations as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding? The collection of the fee shall commence once the expansion is complete.”

In the Jan. 17 meeting of BUSAC, BUSU President Faisal Hejazi spoke about his initiative to get the Zone expansion to the ballot box. Hejazi noted that expansion of the Zone was one of his ‘main platform points’ when running for office.

“As many of you are aware, in 202, it passed that all students could access the Zone, however it has limited capacity,” Hejazi explained in his comments to BUSAC. “Some of us are getting memberships elsewhere because there’s no room to workout. [Algoma University] has 1,800 students and their gym is 10,000 square feet, we have 18,000 and ours is 4,200 square feet. We have the second smallest gym in the entire country. This will contribute to both physical and mental health.”

BUSU and BUSAC have opened up nominations for leading both the Yes and No side of the campaign, which are available both at the front desk of BUSU’s office and online.

Nomination packages are due on March 9 at 4:30 p.m. Campaigning will begin March 19 at 9:00 a.m. and will end on March 29 at 9:00 p.m., with voting taking place between March 27-29.

Two other referendums will also be taking place during the March BUSAC elections:

1. “Do you support the continuation of a $2.75 per credit fee to fund the Brock Student Sexual Violence Support Centre, as per the Memorandum of Understanding?”

2. “Do you support the creation of a $1.75 per credit Brock University Student Radio Levy starting Spring 2018 as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding?”

The Brock Press will feature articles on each referendum throughout the month of March.