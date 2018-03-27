The Brock Press Badgers’ Athletic Awards: 2017/2018

The polls have closed and the students have voted for this year’s winners in The Brock Press: Badgers Athletic Awards for 2017-18.

The survey showed great results, as there were a total of 1,245 votes.

Congratulations goes out to all the winners, as well as all the other athletes, coaches and programs nominated on terrific seasons.

***These awards are not affiliated with the Brock Sports athletic department.***

Brock Event of the Year: Steel Blade Classic – Men’s Hockey

Not much of a surprise, but the Brock community’s favourite event for the second consecutive year was the Steel Blade Classic, which took place on the Friday of Homecoming. The men’s hockey team dropped the exhibition game to Guelph by a score of 5-3. The Badgers played in front of a crowd of 4,974 at the Meridian Centre this season. The Meridian Centre has become a place for lots of great sporting events for Brock, as the basketball teams also had a great showing in December when Carleton was visiting.

Final Results:

Steel Blade Classic (men’s hockey) – 32.6% Meridian Centre (basketball) – 30.6% Saturday of Homecoming – 20.4% OUA Queen’s Cup (men’s hockey) – 10.8% Halifax Trip (men’s basketball) – 5.6%

Social Media Account of the Year: Men’s Basketball

If someone has any suggestions for a better award than this one, please tweet it at @TBP_Sports.

Men’s Basketball wins the award for the third consecutive year. They’ve got an impressive 1,461 followers on Twitter and 1,418 on Instagram.

However, this is more of a popularity award than anything. Some other teams got creative this year with their accounts, but it wasn’t enough to win over the most popular team on campus.

Final Results:

Men’s Basketball – 38.9% Men’s Hockey – 26.9% Women’s Softball – 22.7% Women’s Soccer – 11.6%

Brock Rivalry of the Year: Ryerson Rams

There’s no shortage of schools the Brock community would consider a rival. In fact, we’ve gone from Western winning this award two years ago and Guelph earning it last year. For the third year, it is a different university.

Although, Brock and Ryerson’s rivalry doesn’t stem past men’s basketball, it has been significant. From Brock sending five fan buses to Ryerson earlier this year and then Ryerson having a fan bus for the OUA semi-finals here at Brock, both schools have fan spirit and pride that makes losing to one another unacceptable. Heck, Twitter saw Brock and Ryerson student media have friendly back and forth banter all year.

Final Results:

Ryerson Rams – 30.6% Guelph Gryphons – 30.3% Western Mustangs – 28.4% McMaster Marauders – 10.6%

Brock Rookie of the Year: Heather Mclachlan (squash)

The streak of a player from the women`s hockey team winning this award has ended. In the first two years of The Brock Press awards, goalie Jensen Murphy and forward Annie Berg won the award. However, Heather Mclachlan’s remarkable year with the under-the-radar squash program has impressed the Brock community.

Mclachlan led the Brock women’s squash team to a fourth place finish at the OUA Championship. Her individual performance included a 5-0 record, including a win against the 2015-2016 OUA Player of the Year. Mclachlan, a St. Catharines native, would be named OUA Squash MVP and Rookie of the Year. OUA Squash awards have been handed out since 2007-08 and Mclachlan is the first to win both awards in the same year.

Final Results:

Heather Mclachlan (squash) – 29.8% Taylor Hurd (women’s rugby) – 22.5% Logan House (men’s volleyball) – 16.6% Anna Maloney (women’s rowing) – 16.2% Kristin Gallant (women’s basketball) – 14.8%

Brock Program of the Year: Wrestling

Wrestling has been deserving of this award for the last two years. The Brock Wrestling program is a dynasty, arguably the best program in North America. Along with the women and men both winning the OUA championship, the two teams won the U Sports titles as well.

The men have now won the OUA title for three consecutive years and 19 since 1994-1995. At the national stage, it is their fifth consecutive title. The women have won four consecutive OUA titles – 17 total out of the 20 years OUA women’s wrestling has existed. For U Sports, the women have won seven consecutive championships. So, the case can be made for wrestling to win this award every year because they’re that damn good.

Final Results:

Wrestling – 27.8% Women’s Rugby – 20.8% Curling – 18.5% Men’s Basketball – 15.7% Men’s Hockey – 11% Men’s Lacrosse – 6.2%

Brock Coach of the Year: Marty Calder (wrestling)

After winning this award in 2015-2016, Marty Calder is back at the top amongst his peers. What can we say other than repeat what we said about the wrestling program for Program of the Year?

Calder has made both the men and women’s teams into a powerhouse, a dynasty and one of the best programs in North America. Four banners this season makes Calder the easy winner of Coach of the Year.

Final Results:

Marty Calder (wrestling) – 23.4% Marty Williamson (men’s hockey) – 20.4% Charles Kissi (men’s basketball) – 20.3% Scott Anderson/Alex Bernst (rowing) – 13.8% Murray Etherington (curling) – 13.4% Lucio Ianiero (men’s soccer) – 8.7%

Brock Male Athlete of the Year: Clint Windsor (men’s hockey)

If we want to discuss what it means to put your team on your back, the conversation starts with Clint Windsor. His teammates stepped up big as the men’s hockey team got to the OUA finals and U Sports national tournament, but Windsor was something else.

Winning OUA Goalie of the Year, Windsor closed his Brock career out with his best statistical season. For the season, Windsor had a 2.51 goals against average, led the OUA with a .930 save percentage and a total of 852 saves – 112 more saves than the next goalie. In the OUA playoffs, Windsor had a 2.52 GAA, .937 save percentage and 310 total saves – his numbers would be much more impressive if we took out that game against McGill.

Final Results:

Clint Windsor (hockey) – 23.4% Eric Bradey (soccer/curling) – 20.7% Jeremy Hill (ultimate) – 18% Taylor Ashwood (rowing) – 14.7% Sam Jagas (wrestling) – 13.8% Brandon Slade (lacrosse) – 8.1% Malcolm Mcleod (fencing) – 1.3%

Brock Female Athlete of the Year: Jessica Brouillette (wrestling)

Katie Desveaux was so close of going back-to-back with this award, but the Brock community could not deny Jessica Brouillette of the year she had. Being a part of an OUA and U Sports team title is one thing, but winning individual golds is impressive on its own. Brouillette won OUA gold in the 63kg, and followed it up at the U Sports nationals with another gold. The Barrie, Ontario native also competed at the World Cup and defeated Sweden’s Therese Persson, but fell short in other matches. Many other women’s wrestlers were solid candidates for this award, as Brouillette is one of the many wrestlers graduating – Brouillette won four individual golds at U Sports nationals during her time at Brock.

Final Results: