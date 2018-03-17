TFC and MLS Cup make an appearance at Brock

The championship trophy for Major League Soccer (MLS) came to St. Catharines this past Monday. Toronto FC won the trophy this past December defeating the Seattle Sounders at BMO Field by a score of 2-0. When TFC was able to get past Seattle after losing to them almost exactly one year prior, they became the first Canadian team to win the MLS Cup, while also completing the domestic treble by winning the Voyageurs Cup (awarded to the winners of the Amway Canadian Championship) and the MLS Supporters’ Shield (awarded to the team who has the most points at the conclusion of the regular season.

As part of a community open house, all Brock students and members of the community had an opportunity to take a picture with the MLS Cup. The Cup was in Gym 1 in the Ian Beddis Gymnasium. For fans who had the TFC application on their phone or wore a jersey from their local soccer team, there was a raffle for a chance to win a TFC jersey or tickets to an upcoming game.

The event took the form of a community open house where the Brock men’s and women’s soccer teams interacted with local young athletes. There was some pick-up soccer with pylons scattered across the gym to entertain those waiting in line.

On the day of the event, Brock was also celebrating the annual Sport Management Alumni Day. Graduates of the Sport Management program who are now experiencing success in the industry came back and participated in panels to share their wisdom with current students. In the SPMA 1P92, Understanding Sport Industry Sectors, class on Monday, there was a TFC panel, which only included Brock alumni in the TFC organization. Graduates that came back included: Jordan Custoreri (Team Operations TFCII), Miguel Ferreira (Manager, Business Operations & Match Presentation), Adam Krueger (Community Manager), Chris Shewfelt (Vice President, Business Operations, Toronto FC & Toronto Argonauts) and Corey Wray (General Manager, Team Operations & Strategy).

For some Sport Management students, they relished the opportunity not only as fans but also as students.

“I was jumping for joy when I heard that my class was going to have a panel led by SPMA alumni from TFC,” said first-year Sport Management major Ethan Pomeroy before the event. “I am a huge soccer fan and can’t wait to be able to see the MLS Cup in person for the first time. Also, Corey Wray has done so well at TFC and I would love to be able to ask him some questions to hopefully follow in his footsteps one day.”