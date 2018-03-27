Spring foods to add to your diet

Many people look at the start of spring as a chance to make a change in their life. We can get a bit lazy in the winter and sometimes fall behind with our goals, or even simple things such as keeping a clean room. The warmer temperatures and sight of the sun can give people the push they need to get back on track with their forgotten resolutions, which often include eating better. So if you’re looking to make a new change in their diet this season, here are a few spring foods to try and ways to incorporate them into your diet.

Strawberries

You know the importance of eating your fruits and vegetables, but strawberries can actually be included in more meals than you might expect. Strawberries can be a nice touch to your breakfast to help start your day off right. Whether you eat them as a side, as a topping, or mixed with some other fruit to make a meal on their own, one cup can provide you with your entire daily vitamin C requirement. Of course, if you wanted to, you can cover them in chocolate as a treat, but the point is to highlight their nutritional benefit. Peak season for them is between April and June, so it should be pretty easy to find them at your local farmer’s market soon.

Asparagus

This green vegetable is the perfect side for just about every meal, but is most commonly paired with whatever you grill up on the barbecue. It provides many of the essential nutrients you need, including fibre, iron, Vitamin B and Vitamin C. Asparagus is versatile because it can be prepared in many different ways. Whether you decide to bake it, roast it, or grill it on the barbecue, it has a fresh taste that goes well with any meal. The downside to asparagus is that it begins to turn bad quickly, so it is best to cook within a few days of buying it.

Artichokes

Artichokes taste delicious in a dip and actually provide many health benefits as well. They’re a good source of fibre, iron, potassium, magnesium and vitamin C, all while amounting to just a very small percentage of your daily calorie intake. Magnesium is a mineral that most people don’t typically get enough of in their diet, making artichokes a valuable food to add. They can actually give you a boost of energy too, as magnesium helps your muscles work more efficiently. In addition to eating them in a dip, they’re also commonly used in pasta or salads.

Apricots

We’ll close the list with another fruit, one that is known to have many health benefits. Apricots provide potassium, vitamin C, fibre and beta-carotene which helps with a healthy immune system. They don’t reach their peak season until May, but apricots should become a part of your diet. When consumed in moderation they can aid in weight loss, but due to their high sugar content it is important not to overdo it. You can eat them on their own, or add them to a jam, salsa, or salad to sweeten it up a little bit.

Spring provides us all with a fresh start. Try to think of it as spring cleaning, but for your body. We all want to eat better and adding these foods is a good start to getting back on track. Learning how to cook with healthy foods to help create a balanced diet is the most important thing. Hopefully this gives you a few ideas of foods to pick up next time you go grocery shopping.