NCO releases ‘Highly Skilled, Highly Mobile’ brief

On March 20, the Niagara Community Observatory put out their new policy brief, which built upon research that the NCO had conducted before. “Youth in Niagara: Highly Skilled, Highly Mobile” has been released, a work completed in tandem by the NCO and the Niagara Workforce Planning Board, expanding upon the NCO’s previous “Mapping the Opportunities” released in October 2017.

“Highly Skilled, Highly Mobile” finds that employment for young people is increasingly found through the so-called ‘hidden job market’. According to the report, “job aggregation software is never going to offer a complete measurement of total job demand in a given region”. The authors of the report thus recommend that only potential route of action to connect young people to ‘hidden’ jobs in the Region may be to “support the 71 per cent of Niagara’s employers with fewer than nine employees with templates for data-rich job postings”.

Secondly, the report found that in 2016 “almost three-quarters of all entry level job demand [were] found within the municipalities of Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, and Welland”. However, the report also notes that only roughly 60 per cent of the Region’s population is found in these cities. Due to this, the authors suggest that “regional transit and transportation networks could be mobilized to provide access to jobs”.

The full report can be found online at https://brocku.ca/niagara-community-observatory/wp-content/uploads/sites/117/NCO-Policy-Brief-32_YOUTH-IN-NIAGARA-March-2018_web-vers.pdf.