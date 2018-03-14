Over the past week, I have seen the same image shared over and over again on my social media feeds. It’s an image describing the new film Veronica, which has been released on Netflix. The image states that “only one out of 100 people are able to watch the full film Experts are suggesting that it can kill weak hearted people.”

Although the film has been referred to as the “scariest film ever made”, when I saw the film I felt it was actually quite boring. Keep in mind, it’s a Spanish film, released last year and screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Director Paco Plaza and the cast tell a rather repetitive story, about a young girl who, after conducting a séance (communication with spirits) with a few friends from school, finds herself and her mother and younger siblings haunted by a demon. The film is incredibly clichéd, with ineffective scares and laughable effects. Honestly, I stopped paying attention about three-quarters of the way through.

I am a horror film fan, and I was disappointed by this film. I probably shouldn’t be getting my hopes up again, but the film I’m looking forward to most in 2018 is Hereditary. Set to be released in June, the film stars Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne and tells the story of a woman (Collette) and her family who find themselves threatened by a supernatural evil when the matriarch of the family dies. Critics are saying this one will truly deliver on the scares. Check out the trailer online.