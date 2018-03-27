Guidelines for living with seasonal allergies

Spring is officially in the air. While many people are looking forward to putting away their winter jackets and enjoying the warmer weather, others may be stuck sitting inside. Seasonal allergies can make enjoying the sun a bit of a nightmare for some, but it doesn’t have to be that way. While it’s impossible to completely eliminate the causes of your allergies, there are measures you can take to ensure you can still enjoy everything that spring has to offer.

Visit your local drug store

There are a variety of different allergy medications that can help to deal with your allergy symptoms, but with so many options to choose from it can be difficult to find out which works best for you. The good thing about many of the new medications that promise 24 hours is that they don’t make you drowsy. Some medications such as Benadryl may be effective at dealing with your allergy symptoms but can leave you feeling sleepy. These daily pills all claim to do the same thing, but they won’t all work the same for you. The frustrating thing is that the only way to find out what works for you is to try it. It takes some trial and error to figure out what is best, but taking a daily allergy pill is the first step in dealing with your allergy symptoms. Typically, your daily pills such as Reactine or Claritin take a while to become effective, so if you know the time when your symptoms will start to show up it’s best to start taking these allergy medicines a week or so before.

Keep Your Room Clean

Letting dust build up only adds to your allergy problems, so it actually does help to keep your room clean. Something you might not know is that using your typical feather duster can actually make things worse for you. Rather than collecting dust, most of it is actually just swept into the air. A wet paper towel does a better job of collecting dust and holding on to it. Leave your shoes at the door when you get inside to make sure you’re not bringing the allergens into your house, your room, or even your bed. Also check to make sure you or your landlord has cahnged the house air filter as needed. You might think being inside would prevent your symptoms from acting up, but once you’ve been outside the things that are causing the symptoms are often stuck on you and can be dragged throughout your house. If you’ve been outside and are still suffering from your allergies when you’re inside, taking a shower will help remove any allergens that could be stuck to you, and the hot water can also help to clear out your nasal passages. In addition, try leaving your windows closed as much as possible. Instead, learn to rely on the air conditioner or buy some fans for your room.

Stay Inside When Possible

I know we all want to be outside when spring first comes, and it can be tough when you realize that it just isn’t possible. Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you’re taking a medication, if you’re keeping your living area clean, or you’re keeping the windows closed. The only way to avoid these allergens can be to stay inside, even though it is always tempting to get out and enjoy the sun. Most of the time, pollen and other debris is at its highest levels in the morning. So if you do need to go outside, plan to be out later in the day and into the evening. If you like to go for a run as your workout, using a treadmill to get your cardio in is the best thing for you, even if it is less fun.

A lot of people suffer from seasonal allergies. If you do then you understand just how tough it can be. Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to prevent their symptoms and what works for one person might not work at all for somebody else. All you can do is make these small changes and hope for the best.