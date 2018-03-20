Did You Know: 5 superfoods you should try

Superfoods are a myth. It is ironic that this article is going to detail superfoods you should try, but in reality, the term “superfood” is just a marketing ploy used by corporations to sell their products. There is no one single supplement or secret food that is going to transform you into the pinnacle of health and ward off any possible disease or molecule of cellulose. The key to a healthy body will always be a balanced diet with a sufficient amount of exercise. However, there are some foods that are more beneficial than you might think, so here are five “superfoods” (for lack of a better term) that you should try:

Goji Berries

These red berries look like raisins, but taste a bit more like tart and have been sweeping across the world as a hot superfood that people are eating up. Now a mainstay on many supermarket shelves, this Himalayan berry was unheard of just a couple of years ago. The scientific community is still debating on this one, but preliminary research shows that possible health benefits of the Vitamin C and antioxidant-rich plant include the treatment of diabetes, high blood pressure, malaria, and fever.

Acai

Here is another berry for the list that might be a bit more well known. This fruit hails from the lush rainforests in South America and looks like miniature grapes at first glance. It has long been regarded as a food that can help with weight loss and carries properties good for aging. It is one of the few fruits that contain the healthy cardiovascular fat found in olive oil, oleic acid. Lastly, the antioxidants found in acai, anthocyanins, are believed to be a preventative measure for those with risk of heart disease. If you want to give this a try you can find it at Booster Juice in smoothies like the Brazilian Thuder and the High Impact Acai.

Rhubarb

The last two have taken a more international focus looking at some exotic fruits, so it is about time that this list returns home to a fruit/vegetable that can be grown in Canada during the spring/summer months. You may have had a delicious freshly-baked rhubarb pie in the past, and it is important to remember that just because the foods on this list are healthy, does not mean they will not taste good. Containing lots of potassium, Vitamin C, and dietary fibre, this tasty delicacy is good for both your body and taste buds.

Shallots

Shallots are a vegetable that can be so easy to incorporate into your diet. That combined with the immense amount of health benefits accompanied with this vegetable, it’s a no-brainer. The main active component of shallots, fructo-oligosaccharides, are a prebiotic that the scientific community is starting to tout more and more for their nutritional value. There has been research that shallots promote a healthy digestive tract by facilitating the growth of “good” bacteria in our guts. They contain flavonoids which are shown to be beneficial for cardiovascular health.

Chia Seeds

Highly valued by ancient cultures such as the Incas, Mayans, and Aztecs, this plant native to the Mexican region is a perfect topping for your breakfast cereal, oatmeal, or with your lunch salad, or even standing alone as a snack to munch on. These seeds have recently made headlines for containing the most essential fatty acids of any edible plant. They also contain high levels of important minerals and have enough omega-3 fatty acids to compensate if you are not a frequent fish eater.