BSBA hosted its second ever networking forum

The mantra of success when cracking into the sport industry has become one single word: networking. The Brock Sports Business Association (BSBA) are a group of students who have taken it upon themselves to try and create a resource to help Brock students achieve their goals within the industry.

In its second year of existence, the club hosted their second annual Spring Networking Forum in the Sean O’Sullivan Theatre, featured with Brock alumni who are experiencing great success in their fields.

Speakers at the event included Dave Foxcroft (President and COO, Fox40), Ryan Burgess (Marketing Manager, National Rugby League), Darren Arnold (Sr. Director of Ticketing, Hamilton Bulldogs), Evan Gwartz (Luxury Suites, Toronto Blue Jays) and Neil Lumsden (Athletic Director, Brock University). There were two panels in which the speakers were asked general questions on professional development and what is needed to succeed within the industry. There was also a open question-and-answer session as well as time before, during, and after the forum for informal networking.

Organizing the event was sophomore Sport Management student Tyler Appleby, president of the BSBA. Founded last year as an alternative to Sport Management Council that is open to students from any program, the club attends and hosts events such as this forum to help students continue their professional development.

“It’s been a huge growing process and we learned a lot,” says Appleby. “All of us are really happy and the event went well. As you are going, you are always learning, and in this position, I have been doing that. Overall, it’s been a great learning opportunity.”

Moving forward, the BSBA is looking to start making their events on a bi-annual basis as opposed to only once a year and to start being more active both within and outside of the Brock community.

“Our mission is not to just help people inside the club, but outside the club as well,” said Appleby. “Opportunity is the biggest thing in sport. The industry is so competitive that you need opportunities and to capitalize on opportunities that come your way.”