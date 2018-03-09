Roughly a dozen Brock University students will be living on the streets from March 12 to March 16 in order to participate in the five days for the Homeless Campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for those who struggle with homelessness, especially at-risk youth.

The project first started back in 2005, when students in the School of Business at the University of Alberta saw a need for such a campaign. Now schools across the country participate in the campaign annually. Over the course of the last 13 years they have raised over $1,839,525 dollars.

Brock is among the 22 schools participating this year. Some of the other schools include: Carleton University, McGill University, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, Queen’s University, the University of British Columbia and the University of Winnipeg.

Brock’s involvement in the campaign is organized by the Goodman Business Students’ Association in collaboration with Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold. Last year they were able to raise $3,000. This year’s goal is $5,000. As of publication, only $75 dollars have been donated.

Students participating in the campaign will sleep outside, will not have any heat, will only eat what is donated to them, and will only use electronic devices for the purpose of doing homework or spreading the word about the campaign.

There are a number of opportunities available for members of the community to donate to the campaign. Students will be set up to accept donations in Mackenzie Chown A block for the entire of next week. They will also be collecting donations on March 10 at Zehrs in the Pen Centre from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., March 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Niagara Ice Dogs game at the Meridian Centre and at the St. Catharines Farmers’ Market on March 15 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Donations can also be made online at 5days.ca/brock