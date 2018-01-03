Niagara regional police are reminding the public to keep an eye on their vehicles when warming up their cars.

The Tuesday tweet from Niagara police mentioned that four cars have been stolen in St. Catharines since Christmas. The public is reminded to lock their doors when warming up their cars and to have a second set of keys.

Niagara weather will remain in the negatives as the new semester begins for Brock University students next week. Students that will be bringing a car back for school should take the above advice and keep a second set of keys, so they can lock their doors when warming up their car.

Cars being warmed up should be kept under supervision as well.

If you have a remote starter, it is recommended to use that method to warm up your car.

St. Catharines weather will warm up a little next week when students return, but there is still an estimated 14-18 centimetres of snow expected from January 7 to Jan. 12.