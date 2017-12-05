Top 5 _________ of 2017 (staff picks)

Top 5 Beauty Products - Sophie Hassanali

1. Huda Beauty 3D Highlighter

2. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

3. Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

4. Farsali Rose Gold Elixir

5. Jaclyn Hill Palette by Morphe

Top 5 Hidden Gem Albums – Quinn

1. White Reaper “The World’s Best American Band”

2. Greta Van Fleet “From the Fires”

3. Charli XCX “Number 1 Angel”

4. The New Pornographers “Whiteout Conditions”

5. Vince Staples “Big Fish Theory”

Top 5 Songs – Cameron Burgess

1. I’m The One – DJ Khaled

2. Slide – Calvin Harris

3. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers

4. Rockstar – Post Malone

5. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B

Top 5 memes- Elizabeth Martin

1. Cold Pockets

2. John Wick scene except all the gunshots are Owen Wilson saying “wow”

3. Anything verses one pointy boi

4. “Right in front of my salad” meme

5. “He protec but he also attac” meme

Top 5 Medical Breakthroughs – Chloé Charbonneau

1. First baby born from a transplanted womb

2. Spray-on skin made of stem cells for burn victims

3. Steps towards creating an artificial womb to nurture

pre-mies

4. Slime covering a frog from southern India could be used to fight the flu

5. New way to ‘stop’ HIV’s ability to infect

Top 5 Terrible Movies – Cameron Tyson

1. The Emoji Movie

2. Geostorm

3. The Book of Henry

4. Alien: Covenant

5. A Bad Mom’s Christmas

Top 5 worst tech – Dylan Bye

1. Snapchat Spectacles (WHY)

2. iPhone X

3. Face tube

4. Face recognition

5. Air pods

Top 5 Coaching Hires in sports – Isabelle Cropper

1. Gerard Gallant, NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights

2. Marc Trestman, CFL’s Toronto Argonauts

3. Sean McVay, NFL’s Los Angeles Rams

4. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Sooners football

5. Archie Miller, Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball

Top 5 Championship Teams – John Gobin

1. New England Patriots (NFL)

2. Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)

3. Netherlands Women’s Soccer Team (Euro 2017)

4. Clemson Tigers (NCAA Division I Football)

5. Carleton Ravens (U Sports Men’s Basketball)

Top 5 Disney Movies – Serena Hosmar

1. Beauty and the Beast

2. Thor: Ragnarok

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales

4. Coco

5. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – let’s face it, it will make the list

Top 5 Fiction Books – Joanna Ward

1. The X-Files: Cold Cases, Joe Harris

2. Saga, Volume 7, Brian K. Vaughan

3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

4. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay

5. Exit West, Mohsin Hamid