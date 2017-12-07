After almost five days of searching, Police have arrested the alleged suspect in the death of Brock student Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

The arrest of Dale Burningsky King, a 19-year old, was made in Hagersville Ontario around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A Medical Sciences student at Brock, Yosif was leaving a mosque on Saturday night when he noticed two men were accosting an elderly man. Al-Hasnawi, being remembered as a hero, stepped in to help the senior, but was shot by one of the two men.

Yosif was pronounced dead around 10:00 p.m. after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. There is a current investigation being done regarding how paramedics handle Yosif’s situation. Members of the community say paramedics were quick to say Yosif “was acting” and he was shot by a pellet gun.

On Monday, James Matheson, a 20-year old, was arrested and charged with accessory. Matheson was allegedly he second man involved in the bullying of the senior.

Hamilton Police say the arrested King along with a third person, a female, who was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of the murder. King is being charged with second degree murder.

King was originally being described as someone with long hair, but on Wednesday police released new photos of the 19-year old with shorter hair. Police believed they were closing in on King at that time.

Many of spoken highly of Yosif, who will be remembered as more than just a student at Brock but a hero.

Brock University will hold a vigil in the name of Yosif on Friday at Pond Inlet, beginning around 3:00 p.m.