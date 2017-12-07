Police are investigating an ‘Unauthorized’ GoFundMe page collecting money for Yosif Al-Hasnawi

The Brock Press previously mentioned in an article about a GoFundMe page created in the memory of Yosif Al-Hasnawi. However, the donation account has since been taken down and Hamilton Police are looking into the legitimacy of the page.

Yosif’s family have informed police that they don’t know where the donations are going.

The GoFundPage account was titled ‘Hamilton Hero Funeral Fundraiser’ and it had been collecting money in the memory of Yosif, who was shot this past weekend. According to what The Brock Press saw on the page when it was last available for donations, a total of $1,320 had been donated.

Police continue to search for Dale Burningsky King, the alleged shooter. Yesterday it was reported that police were closing in on King, and two new photos were released of the 19-year-old.

Brock University also announced that they will hold a vigil in the memory of Yosif on Friday. The location was originally Academic South 216, but has been moved to Pond Inlet. The vigil will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m.

