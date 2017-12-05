Make your New Year’s resolutions work for you

The holiday season is upon us, which means it’s time to reflect on the year that was, and look ahead at the year to come. With a new year comes a new round of New Year’s resolutions: Unfortunately, many resolutions end in disappointment, even as early as February. Whether you set goals that are unrealistic, or have a hard time staying motivated to follow through, it’s a challenge that requires a lot of perseverence. Here are a few ways you can turn your usual resolution into a realistic and achievable goal.

Workout More

Personal fitness goals are usually on the top of people’s lists, but it’s also one that some find the hardest. This could be for a number of reasons. For starters, a lot of people want to spend more time at the gym, but don’t know how to get started. It’s intimidating to go in and not have a plan, especially when you haven’t been to a gym before.

Another reason why people normally give up on this resolution is because of the large time commitment. For many students, it can be hard to an hour everyday to go to the gym when there are lectures, assignments, midterms and part-time jobs begging for your attention.

So rather than making your resolution be workout everyday, try to set a goal that is attainable based on your own schedule. It’s okay to start small, start with working out two times per week if you have a busy schedule. Try to find a friend who has the same goals as you, and use each other to stay on track with your resolutions. It’s much easier to get yourself to go to the gym when you have somebody there with you trying to accomplish the same things.

Spend Less Money

We all know about the stereotype of being a broke university student, but there are some ways to save money. There are some things that we can’t control. We have to pay rent, tuition and buy groceries. But there are some things where we can avoid blowing our budget all in a day.

It’s easy and common for a night out to end up costing way more than you planned, but it doesn’t have to be that way. It’s a lot harder to overspend when you bring cash, so decide to only bring a certain amount of money and stick with that. It might be tempting to start buying drinks with your credit card, or go to the ATM to take out more money, but trust me, that’s when your night quickly becomes more expensive that you planned. Another way to enjoy your nights out and not break the bank is to limit yourself to a certain number of nights “out” per month.

It’s something your parents have told you hundreds of times before, but figure out the difference between things you want and things you need. Of course it’s important to treat yourself every once in awhile, but it’s important to recognize the difference between wanting to buy the new Call of Duty, and needing to pay for an oil change for your car. Unexpected expenses come up all the time, but spending smarter helps to be more prepared when something does happen.

Eat Healthier

The holidays are a time when people tend to lose track of their diet — and for good reason. Between the family dinners and all of the baked treats, it’s hard to keep track of calories, but that’s why people look at the New Year as a chance to either get back to (or start) eating right.

While it’s no secret that eating healthy can be a bit more expensive, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it. It’s recommended that you fill about half your plate with fruits or vegetables for each meal, which is easy if you can find the one thing you like just stick with that. Another tip for healthy eating relates to your source of protein. When you’re out shopping, skip the red meat and try to find something with less fat. The usual chicken and fish are always good, but if it’s taco night at your house, look for lean ground turkey instead of ground beef. There are alternatives for everything, you just need to be able to find them.

Always remember, eating healthier doesn’t mean eating less, and it doesn’t mean that you can’t treat yourself every once in awhile either. It’s alright to order that pizza, or get dessert, just keep in mind that everything is best in moderation.

These tips can help you stick to your New Year’s resolution this year, but if you find yourself slipping up occasionally, make sure you don’t use that as an excuse to give up. Find the reason why you made the resolution in the first place, recommit to it, and crush your goals in 2018.