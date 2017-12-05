Cairns preliminary hearing began on Monday

Jeffery Cairns preliminary hearing for sex-related offences began on Monday.

The 61-year-old has been a noticeable businessman in St. Catharines, however, in August 2016, Cairns was charged for eight counts of sexual assault, eight counts of sexual interference and eight counts of invitation to sexual touching. He then had further charges placed against him in October 2016.

Cairns, is a former member of Brock’s board of trustees.

Cairns and his family played a major role in what is now the Cairns Building at Brock. The Family Health and Bioscience Research Complex, which is located on the east side of Brock’s main campus, saw a $10-million gift from the Cairns family.

Cairns and his brother, cut the ribbon when Brock originally opened the Cairns Complex in 2012. Cairns also made a $500,000 donation to the new performing arts centre in downtown St. Catharines.

The court hearing, which began December 4, is expected to be a three-day process.

The Brock Press will provide further updates on the Jeff Cairns hearing when made available.