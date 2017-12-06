As Hamilton Police continue to search for the man who shot Yosif Al-Hasnawi, Brock University and the community continue to celebrate the life of Yosif.

The 19-year-old Medical Sciences student at Brock was pronounced dead around 10:00 p.m. this past Saturday.

In honour of his life Brock Student Justice Centre will be holding a Vigil for Yosif at 3:00 p.m. on Friday. The location of the vigil, according to the Facebook event page is Academic South 216 located on Brock’s main campus. The Facebook event can be accessed here.

Along with the vigil, a Burlington man, who has never met Yosif, is working with the university to begin a scholarship in the name of Yosif.

David Harvey has begun raising money for a financial award in memory of Yosif. More details on the award can be found here.

Yosif is being remembered as a hero, as he stepped in to help a senior man who was being bothered by two young adults. Yosif paid the ultimate price for his heroics, as one of the two men pulled out a gun and shot Yosif.

Hamilton Police have released two new images of Dale Burningsky King, the 19-year-old alleged killer – they believe they’re “closing in” on King.

King, originally had long hair, but in the pictures above can be seen with a new look. “His hair has been cut short. Investigators are closing in on Kind and are encouraging him to turn himself in,” Hamilton Police said in a news release.

King is wanted for second-degree murder. He’s considered armed and dangerous, so police ask the public to not approach him, but call 911 if you do see him.