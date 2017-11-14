Making the most of the cold weather

Winter is getting closer. The leaves have fallen, the days are shorter and the temperature has dropped. For a lot of us, that means that it’s time to find a new show on Netflix and hibernate until April. But for others, winter provides a variety of new ways to stay active despite the cold. If you’re looking for ways to take advantage of this weather, look no further. Here are three ways to stay active this winter.

Skiing/Snowboarding

One of the best ways to get outside and enjoy the best parts of a Canadian winter is to head for the hills. The options here in the Niagara Region are limited, but get some friends (more importantly one with a car), grab your board and take a short drive to one of the ski resorts nearby. If you’re looking for somewhere to figure out the basics and have fun, Glen Eden is an hour drive away and has something for everybody. The prices are reasonable, with a lift pass costing $30 for a full day and equipment rentals are $35. Along with the trails and terrain park, there’s also a tubing hill in case staying on your feet is a problem.

If you’re looking for something a bit more challenging, you could make the hour and a half drive to Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, New York. The resort has 60 different trails to check out, but with that comes a bigger price. A full day pass is $65, not including the cost of rental equipment.

Skating/Hockey

Whether you want to skate some laps, or get a game of shinny started, Canadian winters are perfect for getting to spend some time on the nearest outdoor rink. It can be pretty easy to find a pond to play on, or maybe there’s a rink set up in a nearby park. Pond hockey has become a staple of winter in Canada, so much so that it used to be featured on the five dollar bill. It may be another mild winter, so take advantage of the programs offered by the City of St. Catharines. There is public skating offered everyday at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre, which will cost you only $4.25 for a single admission. If you want to play hockey, but don’t want to deal with getting enough people for two teams, head to Seymour-Hannah for some shinny offered Monday-Friday. For $8.20 you get two hours of ice time and your toes stay a bit warmer.

Intramurals

If you’re looking for a chance to show off your arm and some fancy footwork, find a team and sign up for the Snow Flag Football tournament offered through Brock Sports. Not a fan of freezing temperatures? You’re not alone. Instead of trying to brave the cold, why not take your talent inside and sign up for one of the many intramural sports available at Brock. Try your hand at indoor soccer, volleyball or dodgeball along with a variety of other sports. Pick your favourite or maybe try something new and work your way towards earning one of those elusive t-shirts. Can’t find enough people to make a team? Just sign up as an individual and you get put on a team with other people looking to play.

Whether you want to hit the slopes, the ice, try out one of the many sports that Brock Recreation has to offer, or keep busy with your own favourite outdoor activity, don’t let the freezing temperatures stop you from staying active this winter.

For more information on intramurals visit brocku.ca/recreation/intramurals/