Brock women’s hockey continue to be underrated

Brock women’s hockey has gone under the radar for most of the 2017-18 season, but they are giving everyone a reason to watch them. With two wins this past week, the Badgers are on a five-game win streak and sit second in the OUA with 26 points.

Their only regulation losses came at the hands of Queen’s to begin the season and Nipissing, a game the Badgers wish they could have back. They also lost to Ryerson 2-1 in shootout — it took eight rounds to end that game.

This past weekend they beat Laurier 3-2 and had their biggest scoring outburst with a 5-2 win over Waterloo. The eight-goal weekend improved the Badgers goals per game to 2.25.

With the wins, the Badgers will most likely remain in the U Sports top 10 rankings — released late-Tuesday. Last week the Badgers were ranked 10th nationally, the first time they’ve been ranked since 2010. With McGill — ranked ninth – losing this week, Brock could move up into the ninth spot. The Canadian University Sports Network, who does a top-10 ranking of their own, has yet to include the Badgers.

A lot of the Badgers success is thanks to goalie Jensen Murphy: she leads OUA goalies in save percentage at .960, is second in goals against average with 1.32 (minimum 10 games played) and tied for first in wins.

However, if the Badgers offense can continue to improve as it has all season, the Badgers could be looking at a deep OUA playoff run. They have the fourth best powerplay percentage and third best penalty kill in the OUA.

Offensively, the Badgers are led by Christina Ieradi, who has nine points (four goals and five assists). Her sister, Amanda Ieradi is the team goal-leader with six and Annie Berg leads all Badgers with seven assists.

The Badgers will host Western and Laurier this weekend before they enjoy a long holiday break.