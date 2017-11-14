Brock Sports: Weekend in Review

The Brock men’s hockey team dropped a 5-4 decision in a shootout on Friday to the Laurier Golden Hawks after falling down 3-0 after the first period. Brock now sits in seventh place in the OUA west standings — ahead of only Windsor, Toronto and Western — with a 3-4-3 record. The Badgers are now 0-6 on the road in OUA play this season, but will start a six game homestand this Friday — which will extend to the final game of the 2017 portion of their schedule — hosting Laurier (second in the OUA west) and Guelph (fourth in the OUA west) this weekend. The rematch between Brock and Laurier on Friday will feature a matchup between two of the top goalies in the OUA — Clint Windsor continues to lead the OUA in saves (330), and Laurier goaltender Chris Festarini is in second place in both goals against average (GAA) with 1.74, and in save percentage (.946).

Women’s volleyball snapped a regular season road-game losing streak (that extended back to November 7, 2015) on Saturday when they took down Western in five sets in London. Brock sits in second place in the OUA west conference standings with a 2-2 record. The Badgers couldn’t continue their two game win streak — dropping their Sunday match in four sets to Windsor on the road. The Badgers play host to McMaster this Sunday — the lone team ahead of them in the standings right now — who have a 4-1 record. Both Brock and McMaster have regular season wins against Guelph and Western. Tori Carroll currently sits in third in the OUA in blocks per set (1.07 per game).

Men’s volleyball dropped both games this weekend — to Western in four sets and Windsor in three sets. The Badgers are now 0-4 on the season and are in last place in the OUA west conference, and things will only get tougher this weekend as they play host to McMaster. The Marauders are 4-1 in conference play, and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes twice in exhibition games (who last season, won the NCAA division one national championship).

The men’s and women’s wrestling teams (who are both ranked number one) took home gold at the Ryerson University Open this past weekend. Four Brock women placed first overall (Tina Mclaren, Hannah Taylor, Skylar Grote, and Shauna Kuebeck), three earned silver (Darrion Sterling, Indira Moores, and Samantha Romano), and one bronze (Nicole French). On the men’s side, four Brock men took home individual gold (Cruiz Manning, Calvin Daum, Sam Jagas, and Cruiz Manning), two captured silver (Juwan Burgess and Ty Bridgewater), and three captured bronze (Noel James, Rock Provost, and Mark Sciz).