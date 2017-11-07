Brock Sports: Weekend in review

On October 28, the men’s rowing team captured the OUA championship, the women’s rowing team took second place. Coach Laura Court said of the men’s team, “They had an amazing performance. They had been working hard after [the] Brock Invite to figure out the best combinations in order to have better success at OUAs. The time they took to be able to figure out those combinations really paid off. The changes that they made were crucial in gaining the most points to achieve the 2017 OUA Banner.”

The women’s team earned their highest standing at the OUA championships since 2008, “They put in a lot of work to get to where they are right now, [they] showed true teamwork,” Court said.

Court made mention that the women’s team has many first year athletes. In the off-season, the focus will be on working to get their underclassmen to continue to build strength as varsity athletes.

Brock was recently named one of five new national rowing hubs in Canada. When asked how this would benefit the Brock rowing program, the list was long.

“High performance athletes will have more chances to interact with National Team level coaching and training. This will allow athletes to become more familiar with things like the training and technique that is required to reach the next level,” Court said, “It also gives athletes a chance to have more opportunities with one-on-one coaching, which is extremely beneficial. Not only that, but being named as one of the five new National Rowing Hubs will bring in more student-athletes looking to reach the next level which is more beneficial for recruiting.”

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for the Brock rowing program, as we will start to be influenced by the different National Team practices, which will ultimately help us strive for more excellence within our program. It will not only help with recruiting efforts, but it will also be valuable learning for student-athletes already involved in the rowing program.”

This past weekend, the rowing teams competed in the Canadian University Rowing Championships, where the men placed fourth and the women placed fifth. Placing ahead of Brock in the men’s championships were UBC, Victoria, and Western, while Western, Victoria, UBC, and Guelph all placed ahead of the women.

The men’s lacrosse team dropped a heart-breaker to the Western Mustangs in double overtime on Sunday in the Baggataway Final. The Badgers won their semi-final matchup against the Guelph Gryphons on Saturday by a small margin, 13-11.

In the final, Brock was trailing for most of the game, but tied the game at 12 a piece with less than twenty seconds left regulation. Western captured their second Baggataway championship in a row with a 16-14 final at Richardson Stadium in Kingston. The Badgers finish their season with a 14-1 record.

“I’m proud of the season we had. We were down in both games this past weekend and we kept battling. The character of this team is second to none,” Coach Tim Luey said.

“It breaks my heart that we couldn’t get it done for our graduating players, but I can take comfort in that everyone left it on the field. No one can walk away from this season with regrets and we can all stand tall and proud.”

Brock and Western had met two times in the regular season prior to Sunday’s final. The Badgers were 2-0 against Western, winning 12-11 at home in September, and 12-8 in overtime in London in October.

“Our games with Western were tight all year. We won twice and lost in overtime in the 3rd game. All 3 games we played against them could have went either way. Unfortunately the bounces went their way in the most important of those 3 games.”

Women’s hockey earned a weekend split, dropping a 2-1 decision in a shootout to Ryerson, and taking down Toronto 1-0 thanks to a 39-save shutout from Jensen Murphy (who leads the OUA with 212 saves). Brock currently sits in second place in the OUA standings (3-1-1-1), behind Queen’s (5-1-0-1), and will host Nippissing on Saturday and Laurentian on Sunday.

Men’s hockey dropped both games on the road against Lakehead, losing 3-2 in overtime on Friday night, and blanked 3-0 on Saturday night. The Badgers have a quick turnaround, hosting Ryerson this Wednesday, and travelling to Kitchener on Friday to face Laurier.

The nationally ranked men’s basketball team swept the weekend, with wins over York (101-72) and Queen’s (91-86). Dani Elgadi currently sits in fourth in the OUA in rebounds per-game, averaging 9.3. The Badgers remain undefeated in regular season play, sitting atop the West division standings with a 4-0 record.

Women’s basketball dropped both games this weekend, falling 55-46 at York and 80-38 at Queen’s. The Badgers will travel to Toronto twice this week — on Wednesday to play Ryerson and on Friday to play the Varsity Blues. Despite the two losses on the weekend, the Badgers’ Courtney Mcpherson currently sits second in the OUA for rebounds per-game (averaging 11.5), behind Lakehead’s Leashja Grant.