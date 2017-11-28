Brock University has been named one of the top 15 employers in the Hamilton-Niagara areas for the second year running. The 2018 list, published in the Hamilton Spectator on November 22, was organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

The evaluation process for making it onto the list follows the same eight credentials that Canada’s Top 100 Employers use when creating the national list. Employers are evaluated on: Physical Workspace; Work Atmosphere and Social; Health, Financial, and Family Benefits; Vacation and Time-Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training and Skills Development; and Community Involvement.

The competition, involving Hamilton and Burlington, as well as the Regional Municipality of Niagara (which includes St Catharines, Welland, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Niagara Falls and Fort Erie), recognizes and honours employers that meet the credentials.

“This is feedback that tells us we’re building an outstanding university community and an excellent workplace for us all,” said Brock president Gervan Fearon in a statement to The Brock News. “We take pride in being an inclusive workplace and one that celebrates and recognizes our diversity and supports our employees.”

Some of the reasons for Brock’s being included within the list is due to employee access to the fully equipped fitness facilities, comprehensive defined benefit or defined contribution pension plans, as well as the university encouraging their employees to get involved in the community, and asking feedback on what kind of community initiatives the university should support.

Brock also began a survey in 2017 to assess overall employee engagement, finding that most employees felt good about their employment at Brock with over 82 per cent of respondents stating that they have a favourable working experience.

Brock’s having made the top 15 employers list in the Hamilton-Niagara region comes shortly after new Brock research showed that Niagara had a significant amount of highly skilled youth while having predominantly low-skilled jobs available.