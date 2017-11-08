Brock women’s basketball dropped their third consecutive game, and have fallen to 0-3 on the road to start the season.

Following two victories at home, the Badgers have struggled on both sides of the court. Brock opponents are averaging 72 points per game against the Badgers over the last three games. This comes following the Badgers holding the opposing team to 60 points or less in the first two games.

On Wednesday night, the Badgers travelled to Ryerson where they fell 81-58. The Badgers had a strong performance off the bench from Kristin Gallant, as she scored 23 points on eight of 17 shooting. Ana Caldeira Rua struggled offensively, scoring 10 points on four of 15 shooting. The guard was held to three assists and had eight turnovers. Shannon Northey came off the bench as well, and scored 10.

However, 19 and 18 points from Marin Scotten and Sofia Paska was too much for the Badgers. The Rams shot 39.7 per cent from the field and went 18 for 25 at the free throw line.

The story of this game was points off turnovers, as the Rams were able to score 31 points off of 29 Brock turnovers. The Rams also won the second chance points battle, scoring 20 points off offensive rebounds compared to Brock’s 10.

Brock’s starters were held to 17-points as well in this game, however, it’s not the first game the starting five have struggled. This past weekend versus Queen’s, with the team scoring 38 points, the starters had a combine 14-points – no body hit double-digits. In the loss versus York, Courtney Mcpherson scored 12, but the rest of the starters had a total of 17.

It’ll be interesting to see if Gallant is inserting into the starting five during Brock’s fourth and final road game before returning home for five games. Gallant in the three road games so far has averaged 17.7 points (scored 23 twice).

Brock will be in Toronto this Saturday to take on the Varsity Blues.