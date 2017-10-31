The Brock men’s hockey team snagged their first two OUA wins this weekend, sweeping Windsor and Western. Head coach Marty Williamson earned his first win as the Brock head coach on Friday when the Badgers took down Windsor 4-0.

After close games against Concordia and McGill last weekend, Williamson was happy to see his guys get a win on Friday.

“It’s a bit of a process, we’ve been in every game, so it’s nice to finally push one over for them, we’re trying to preach confidence, so we’re all feeling pretty good tonight,” said the coach.

The Badgers and Lancers exchanged seven shots each in the first period, twelve each in the second period, and the Badgers were outshot in the third period 14-11. Being outshot didn’t keep the Badgers from capitalizing on their chances.

“We were kind of getting chances, but we got a little more determined around the net,” said Williamson. “We’re not the highest scoring team in the world, so we’ve got to get some greasy ones.”

Clint Windsor earned his second-career shutout with 33 saves on the night. The fourth year goaltender has played all six regular season games for the Badgers thus far, with a .935 save percentage and leads the OUA with 217 saves.

“[Windor] was solid,” Williamson said of his goaltender’s performance on Friday night. “There was a couple rebounds there that worried me a little bit, but for the most part I thought our defence did a good job, [although] we’ve got to be careful not to give up those opportunities.”

The Badgers carried their good feeling from Friday into Saturday, taking down Western 4-2 to sweep the weekend. They faced another young team in Western — who have 18 underclassmen on their roster, with only nine upperclassmen. The Badgers have 18 upperclassmen on their roster this season, including starting goalie Clint Windsor.

Though the Badgers had more than a handful of shot blocks in the first period on Saturday, they were held to just seven shots compared to Western’s 13.

“It’s always a feeling out process to start,” Williamson said of the first period tendencies for the Badgers. “Our legs were there, we just had to make better decisions with the puck, we got better as the game went on.”

In the second period, the Mustangs beat Windsor just 1:52 into the period when a puck shot by Western’s David Eccles went wide and bounced off the boards into Windsor’s crease behind him. Windsor was bumped into and pushed into his net before Western’s Kolten Olynek shot the puck in, and though the Brock players questioned the non-call on Windsor, the goal counted.

Less than five minutes later, Brock evened the scoring when Mack Lemmon found the back of the net, with helpers from Brandon O’Quinn and Jeff Corbett. Western would regain the lead with 11:53 left in the period after coming down on a 2-on-1, Windsor made a huge save on Cody Brown, but the Badgers couldn’t clear the puck, and Matthew Watson sniped one past Windsor on the blocker side from the top of the circle.

In the third period, the Badgers had two 5-on-4 man-advantages, and found the back of the net on the second opportunity, thanks to a rocket from Jeff Corbett on the point — just ten seconds into the power play.

Corbett, who had a goal and an assist on the night, was solid for Brock on the blue line Saturday.

“He was really good, it was nice to get a couple of power play goals in the third, but overall real happy with him,” Williamson said of the third-year defensemen.

Brock’s Nicholas Santoro took a hooking penalty with 5:31 left in the game, but Western’s Jonathan Laser took an interference penalty with 4:12 to go, making it 4-on-4 for 41 seconds. Matt MacLeod sealed the deal for the Badgers with just seconds remaining on the power play after knocking home a rebound off Braden Pears shot from the point.

The Badgers managed 12 shots on Western goaltender Nicholas Legallais in the third period, and held the Mustangs to just five shots — a quick turnaround after having been outshot 31 to 22 through the first two periods.

When asked about having held Western to just five shots in the third, Williamson said the solution was plain and simple.

“We had to win the period, [had to] go out there and earn it. I thought we had a good [third] period.”

“We’ve got to heal some injuries, we might be getting [Brody Silk] back,” Williamson said of his teams preparation this week before travelling to Thunder Bay for two games against Lakehead. “It’s tough to win up there, but it’s good coming off two wins, that’s for sure.”

The Badgers (2-3-1 OUA) will travel to Lakehead this weekend for two games against the Thunderbirds (2-3-1 OUA) on Friday at 7:00 p.m,.and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., before returning home on Wednesday, November 8 to host Ryerson.