Weekend in Review: Brock Sports

With the season winding down for all of the Brock Badgers fall teams, it also means the start of the season for the winter teams.

This past weekend, the Brock men’s and women’s cross-country teams travelled to Windsor to participate in the OUA Championships. The season came to an end in a disappointing fashion for both teams, not getting the results they may have been hoping for. The women finished in eleventh place as a team, led by Paulina Sergnese’s who finished in 46th place with a time of 31:08. The men had a similar result, finishing tenth while being lead by Jelmer van den Hadelkamp with a time of 31:18.7.

OUA Rowing Championships were also held this weekend in St. Catharines, and the Badgers put together an excellent performance. The women finished second place overall, while the men took home gold after a solid day at the Canadian Henley Rowing Course. The Badgers were also awarded for some individual performances on the day, as Taylor Ashwood was named co-Male Athlete of the Year and Men’s Coach of the Year was awarded to Scott Anderson and Tom Kent, co-coaches of the Brock Lightweights crew this year. (The Brock Press reached out to the rowing coaches, but responses were not received)

The men’s rugby team started their playoff journey over the weekend, but unfortunately their dream for a championship was short lived. After a strong start to the season, the Badgers stumbled a bit towards the end of the year, and a 68-14 loss to McMaster in the quarterfinal was the final nail in the coffin for Brock.

On a more positive note, the women’s hockey team recorded two wins over the weekend. The first came in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Western Mustangs, while Kimberly Brown scored the lone regulation goal for the Badgers and Maggie Spratt-Mallick notched the shootout winner. In net, Jensen Murphy had a huge game, finishing with 42 saves. The Badgers kept the momentum rolling into their game against Windsor on Saturday. Another strong performance from Jensen Murphy held the Lancers to just one goal on 33 shots, while the offense provided a bit more insurance with four goals on the day. Paige Cohoon scored twice, while Kimberly Brown and Amanda Ieradi added a goal each as the Badgers cruised to a 4-1 win.