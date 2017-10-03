Island girl tops Billboard Charts

She started from humble beginnings as dancer in Bronx, New York. Born to Trinidadian and Domnincan parents as Belcalis Almanzar known by her stage name Cardi B.

Today she has become the first female in over two ecades female to top the Billboard charts without assistance or a feature from another artist. The last time this happened was “Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill November 14 1998.

Hit song “Bodak Yellow” has been top five on the charts for six weeks at number one on the hot rap songs chart and a fourth at the top of the hot/R&B hip hop songs chart. Her climb to number one was stunted by Taylor Swift’s release of “Look What You Made Me Do” in an interview Cardi B describes Swift’s song “it was like Irma, she came out of nowhere…” This was further ‘delayed’ by the popularity and airtime of ‘Despacito’ during the summer holidays. Despite this ‘setback’ Bodak Yellow has climbed to number one and fans along with fellow celebrities have celebrated Cardi B’s success.

Her achievement has received accolades worldwide as fellow rappers and artists took to social media to offer congratulations; among the well wishers was Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott to name a few. What has brought her to this achievement? It might be her social media following paired with her reality TV career on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop where her quirks, comedic slurs and eccentric personality generated millions of viewers across the globe. Fans have seen the rapper through the show struggle to land record deals, recording sessions and features with her music. Now the Trini- Dominican rapper is in high demand.

Cardi B’s dream was realised and through this she hopes to inspire young girls to follow their ambitions till they are realised regardless of their socio-economic background. She even goes on to admit that she’s not in the music business for fame but rather, for fortune. Additionally, the record was made in the hope that those who listen to it (females in particular) find a source of confidence and assertiveness whether you’re an avid fan of the genre or not. Clearly her mission was accomplished as her success is a testament to the popularity and good reception of the record internationally.