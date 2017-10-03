Eat out at home – Time & Money Saving Meals

As a university student meals can become regimented and as a result, a little stale. These recipes works to bring new life to classic dishes we all love and enjoy. These dishes make for a perfect appetizer, party favour or are ideal to enjoy just on its own. This recipe was made through inspiration from a restaurant favourites. If you try this recipe send us your photos and let us know how it turns out!

@TheBrockPress on Twitter or Instagram

Sticky Honey

Garlic Wings

Prep Time : 7—10 minutes

Cook Time : 45—60 minutes

Ingredients :

1-2 lbs of chicken wings

2 tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic (grated)

½ cup soy sauce

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp honey

Method:

Rinse all wings with cold water (optional)

Preheat oven at 425.

Arrange wings on baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes, after 30 minutes flip the wings to ensure even cooking.

In a saucepan, over medium heat, melt butter.

Add garlic to pan, stir.

To pan add remaining ingredients and stir until sauce thickens

Finally add the cooked wings to the pan and toss until evenly coated.

Variations : You can opt to fry the wings for a crispy, crunchy texture. Use cornstarch instead of flour and egg wash to obtain the perfect crunch

Transfer to serving platter and enjoy !

Fajita Rice Prep Time : 5 – 7 minutes | Cook Time : 15 – 20 minutes



Ingredients :

For the chicken (you can substitute any protein you prefer)

1½ lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breast

¼ teaspoon cumin

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons olive oil

For the rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup diced green peppers

1 cup diced red peppers

½ large onion, diced (about 1½ cups)

2 large cloves of garlic, minced

2 cups cooked white rice

½ pack of store bought fajita seasoning

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 ripe avocado for garnish (optional)

Method:

Season the chicken with cumin, chili powder salt and pepper on both sides. then rub with the olive oil.

Bake in a pre-heated 400 degree oven for 15 minutes. Let the chicken cool, then dice into large bite-sized pieces and set aside. If using a rotisserie chicken, shred the meat and toss with the cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, then add the peppers, onions.

Season with the salt and pepper.

Cook until slightly charred over medium-high heat, 10-15 minutes, stirring often.

Now add the 4 cups of cooked white rice, the diced chicken, fajita seasoning stir to combine, turn the heat down to low and let cook for 5 minutes.

Taste and adjust the seasonings with more salt and pepper if needed.

Dish out into bowls and top with the lime zest and fresh avocado.