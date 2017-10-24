Did You Know: 5 ways to be healthier on campus

Last week, we had an article on how to get your workout in without any gym equipment. As students, we are under pressure for time and our health sometimes slips to the background. However, there are many little things that we can all do to make our lives healthier as a whole. After reading this article you will be able to tell your friends five ways to be healthier on campus.

Water

Yes I know, you’ve been told this before. Water is so important to a healthy diet. But it cannot be understated how such a change like replacing water as your preferred beverage could make such a huge difference in your health. The average human being should be drinking two litres of water a day. That’s eight cups. Not only does water improve brain function and cure most headaches, it increases your metabolism and the amount of energy you have. So next time you’re in market, don’t reach for that soda, turn towards the infused water. Or better yet, don’t break the bank and take advantage of the 41 bottle refilling stations on campus that save over 600,000 plastic bottles a year.

Pita Pit

This one goes out to all of you who are restricted to the meal plan and are looking to change things up from the typical dining hall cuisine. As some of you may already know, the day before reading week, the Hungry Badger welcomed a new establishment to the fold, joining Tim Hortons and Teriyaki Express. Located in the Hungry Badger, Pita Pit is open from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (opens at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday’s).

Alternatively, pack a lunch

Don’t think I forgot about all my townhouse, suite or off-campus Badgers out there. Making your own lunch at home is a great way to ensure that you have all your food groups covered, that you know exactly what you are going to put in your body, and to save some money as well. Groceries are not as far away as you think as well. Every Tuesday night, BUSU provides a free shuttle bus to Sobeys, where students get a 10 per cent discount when they show their student card.

Count your calories

You’d be surprised when you actually write everything that you eat down and are able to see it on paper. In line with a provincial law, Brock has posted calorie counts of every menu item available at all of its food locations and most fast food outlets should also have these postings. Take the bit of time, and try to see if you are in line with the recommended 1,500 to 2,200 calorie intake range per day for the average adult.

Walking

Another thing you can count is steps. With numerous pedometer apps available, anytime you check your phone you could see how many steps you have taken for the day. It is an easy way to keep in shape and something that could be as simple as not taking the shortest route to class. Better yet get some fresh air and enjoy the beautiful campus surroundings. A good goal to aim for is about 10,000 steps.