Did You Know: 5 Student Discounts

If I had a dime for every time I’ve heard a student talk about being broke, I wouldn’t be a broke student. It is a sad reality that forces all of us to search for each and every way to save a penny. This week’s edition of the Did You Know column, we will provide some hidden gems in the form of student discounts that all Badgers can try to capitalize on.

Microsoft Office

As a first-year student, I have heard many stories of students who had no idea that Brock offered all students Microsoft Office 2016 for free. At a retail price of $70, please don’t waste your money when all you have to do is go into your Brock portal and click on the Office 365 link on the right-hand side. This is the same way students access their Brock email, but sometimes fail to recognize in the top right-hand corner there is a button to download Microsoft Office, with each student allowed five free downloads so they can use it on multiple devices.

Technology

Well you need something to use Microsoft Office on, don’t you? For all of you Apple lovers out there, Steve Jobs’ brainchild offers a special education pricing program. This program offers Macs and iPads at discounted prices to students at the online link: https://www.apple.com/ca_edu_93120/shop. What’s more, Apple also throws in a free pair of wireless Beats headphones when you buy one of the eligible iPhones, iPads, or MacBooks. If you aren’t as brand-loyal as some other people, Best Buy also offers a Student Savings Program.

Brock Sports

This is one of the most underrated student discounts. For free, students can attend virtually every Brock Badgers athletic event. One of the best forms of entertainment available is organized sport, and we here at Brock are lucky to have an amazing athletic program with multiple teams constantly in the conversation for national championships. With free tickets or general admission available at the Walker Complex welcome desk, it is mind-boggling how empty the stands can be, considering how much money students will dish out for another sporting event, a movie or a night out on the town.

Student Price Card

While this is a fairly popular program that I hope a large majority of you already are a part of, it still needs to be stated how great of a deal it is for students. The Student Price Card (SPC) offers discounts for cardholders at 276 different merchants across Canada. All students are eligible for free student banking with the Bank of Montreal (BMO), as well as a SPC cashback credit card with BMO. If you don’t want to change banks, you can purchase your SPC card for only $10 online at spccard.ca.

Travel

Students, especially out-of-town students, can be gouged on travelling to-and-from Brock. If you are local, you are using your bus pass included in the ancillary fees of tuition, saving both money and the environment. If you are coming from farther away however, there are still economic means available. For those who have to take the train out-of-province, VIA Rail offers a semester of unlimited travel for $499. GO Transit also offers a 17% discount on their student rate on the PRESTO card, but you have to apply for a GO-approved student ID at http://www.gotransit.com/public/en/fares/studentid.aspx. Lastly, those wanting to personally drive themselves, but unable to afford the luxury of a car, can sign up for Zipcar. Subsidized through Brock, a $20 sign-up fee grants you access to rental cars on campus that includes gas and insurance, hourly rental rates and the ability to reserve a car in seconds on your smartphone.