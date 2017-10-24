Brock Sports: Weekend in Review

This weekend, multiple Badger teams were battling for playoff spots both at home and on the road.

Men’s soccer successfully clinched a playoff spot with a 2-0 win on Saturday over the Waterloo Warriors. They followed that up with a 0-0 draw against Laurier on Sunday. The OUA playoffs will commence on October 25.

Men’s hockey dropped both games in Quebec this weekend, losing 5-3 to Concordia and 3-2 to McGill. The Badgers have lost five straight games, and are winless in the OUA. They return to play this Friday against Windsor at home, and will host Western on Saturday.

Women’s basketball, who went on the road to the Laval preseason tournament this weekend, dropped all three of their games — against Memorial, Universite Laval, and UPEI. The Badgers finished off their preseason with an 0-6 record, and open up their regular season on Wednesday at home to Western, and host Laurier on Saturday.

Women’s soccer tied Waterloo 0-0 on Saturday, and won 1-0 on Sunday against Laurier to finish their regular season with a 5-9-2 regular season record, and finish seventh in the western division of the OUA conference.

The women’s lacrosse team competed in the OUA championships this past weekend, and placed sixth overall. The Badgers had tough losses to Toronto and Trent, but pulled out a win against McMaster.

The men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Brock Open, with the men’s team capturing first place and the women’s team capturing thrid place.