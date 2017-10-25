Brock basketball began their season with a double-header win over the Western Mustangs.

The women’s team made a late run to pull out a 62-53 win over the Mustangs following a preseason that ended with six straight losses for the Badgers. The men, after two strong preseason games at home, opened the season with a 83-58 victory over Western.

Brock’s women’s team found themselves in an early hole against the Mustangs, as the London school took the largest lead of the game with 7:49 left in the first half. However, following the 10-point deficit the Badgers were driven by a game-high 16 points from Stephanie Findlay.

The Mustangs came out strong in the third quarter led by Maddy Horst’s team-high 13 points. Yet a 43-36 deficit heading into the final quarter saw the Badgers intense up on defence, holding the Mustangs to a total of 10 points in the final quarter.

A 23-point fourth quarter for Brock and holding the Mustangs to 25.7 per cent shooting in the second half was a major reason the Badgers pulled out the victory. Brock received a strong game from Findlay and second-year guard Ana Caldeira Rua, who picked up a double-double with 15-points and 10-assists.

Both teams went the final 1:19 without a basket, but the Badgers never led up on the defensive end. Brock finished the game with a rebound edge of 48-36 and held the Mustangs to 30.6 per cent shooting for the game, however, both teams had trouble holding onto the ball with a combined 49 turnovers.

Courtney Mcpherson led the Badgers in rebounds with 14 rebounds, as she helped her team win the rebound battle 48-36.

Brock men’s team came out looking to prove themselves as a top ranked national program. A 9-0 run to begin the game was enough to make the Badgers run away early. The Mustangs did all they could to try and make a run, however it wasn’t enough against the Badgers.

The Mustangs had their top scorer from the 2016-17, Omar Shiddo come off the bench, alongside Lakehead transfer Henry Tan. Shiddo led the Mustangs with 11 points, along with Damiann Prehay, who scored 11 on five of six shooting. Both Marko Kovac and Eriq Jenkins scored nine points each, respectively.

The Badgers were led by Cassidy Ryan’s 22-points. Dani Elgadi continued his strong Brock career, putting up 14-points and 10-rebounds. Kascius Small-Martin came off the bench, scoring 11-points on 21 minutes.

The Badgers held the Mustangs to 28.4 per cent shooting, while going 54.2 per cent from the field.

Both Brock teams will continue their season this Saturday at home when the Laurier Golden Hawks visit. The womens game tips off at 2:00 p.m. and the men begin at 4:00 p.m.