Badgers recap for October 6-8

Here is your Brock Sports recap for the weekend of October 6-8:

Rugby

Brock women’s rugby travelled to York University on Oct. 6 to play a quarter-final matchup against the Lions. With an undefeated 4-0 record, the Badgers showed huge improvement from the previous three seasons. Having gone winless in both 2014 and 2015, the Badgers improved with two wins in 2016.

That same year, they dropped a 76-0 game versus Western in the quarter-finals.

This time around, the Badgers showed more fight against the Lions. After a 12-12 first half, the Badgers played catch up in the second half after allowing the Lions to put up 17 points in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Brock would answer with a try to make it 29-17.

Unfortunately, the Badgers would add another try but it wasn’t enough to come back from the deficit. The Lions would win 34-24 to end the Badgers much improved season.

Brock men’s rugby saw the losing end of the stick as well, falling to an undefeated Queen’s team 66-15. However, the Badgers hold a strong 4-2 record going into the final two games of their season. A 4-2 Western and 0-6 Trent remain on their schedule – it’s highly likely the Badgers will play a playoff game but how they do in the final two will determine if it’s a home or road game.

Softball

Brock women’s softball travelled to Ottawa this past weekend to compete in the National tournament for the first time. The Badgers came out strong in their opening game beating the host Gee-Gee’s 12-2, but in the next two round robin games the Badgers fell 2-0 to Durham College and 3-1 to Regina.

Brock would get a chance to advance to the semi-finals with a win over Saskatchewan, but the bats were held quiet again with Saskatchewan winning 4-0.

In the fifth place game, the Badgers came up just short, as St. Clair would win 4-3. The Western Mustangs would take home the national title.

Baseball

For the third time in four years, the Brock men’s baseball team earned themselves a top seed in the OUA playoffs. With 6-0 and 3-1 wins over Guelph to conclude the season, the Badgers conclude 2017 with a 13-3 record.

The Badgers will now wait to see who their opponents will be as Ryerson and Waterloo will play a buy-in game. Brock fared well against Ryerson as they won 4-3 and 7-3, but against Waterloo the Badgers fell 4-3 before a 13-11 win. Brock is looking for their first OUA title since 2014.

Soccer

This past week it was announced Brock women’s soccer would forfeit four games due to the use of an ineligible player. Brock’s ties against Laurier and Waterloo at the start of the season have been changed to 1-0 loses, their win against Guelph is now a 1-0 loss and their 1-0 loss against Western will stand as a 1-0 loss.

The violation moved Brock out of a playoff spot ahead of this past weekend’s games. The team didn’t let it affect them, however, as they defeated Guelph 1-0. They would lose to York 3-0 on Sunday.

With three games left on the season, the Badgers hold the final playoff spot in the OUA west with 13 points. Brock and York are tied with 13 points – the Lions also have two games left against the 0-12 Algoma Thunderbirds.

Brock will play McMaster, Waterloo and Laurer, all on the road to conclude the season.

The men’s team had a disappointing weekend, falling 2-1 and 3-0 to Guelph and York. Brock still holds a playoff spot, with the fifth seed. They will play two teams chasing them in Waterloo and Laurier to end the season, so the Badgers hold their own faith.

If the Badgers can win their game against McMaster and Laurier loses to Western, the Badgers will have clinched a playoff spot.

Lacrosse

Brock men’s lacrosse had the weekend off, with a 7-0 record. They have five games left on the schedule and will get going again this Friday against a second place Western team. A win will most likely guarantee the division for the Badgers, as the game versus the Mustangs will be their final road game. They conclude with four games at home.

***OUA has not updated women’s lacrosse results***



Hockey

Brock women’s hockey concluded preseason action this past weekend with 3-0 and 2-1 wins over York and Windsor. The Badgers finish exhibition play with a 3-3 record – winning their final three.

The Badgers begin their season Oct. 21, at home versus Queen’s.

Brock men’s hockey begin their season this Wednesday, on the road versus Guelph.