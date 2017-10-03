Badger recap: Banga returns and more wins

Sammy Banga has been accepted to graduate school at Brock University , and will be returning to the Badger men’s hockey team this season as a result. Last year, the Windsor, Ontario native served as alternate captain for the Badgers. Banga played left wing for the Badgers, and was awarded Rookie of the Year for the 2013-14 season.

After last season, it was assumed Banga would not be returning to the Badgers as he was finished his undergraduate studies. The forward has been spectacular for the Badgers over his four seasons: having racked up 39 goals and 56 assists for his career. He led the team in goals last season.

The Brock Badgers had a full slate this weekend, and managed to pick up medals, playoff berths, and even break some records.

Men’s lacrosse remains undefeated in CUFLA play after a comeback win against Guelph, 8-7. The Badgers will have this weekend off before returning to league action against Western on Oct. 13, followed by home games on Oct. 14 vs. Wilfird Laurier and Oct. 15 vs. McMaster.

The women’s lacrosse team went 1-1 this weekend, losing 12-7 to Trent, and beating the York Lions 11-4. The Badgers will travel to Waterloo on Saturday to face Guelph and Western.

Women’s soccer swept Algoma in Ste. Sault Marie by scores of 4-0 and 7-0. The Badgers now sit at 4-4-3, with their next game on Friday at 6:00 p.m where they will host Guelph, and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. vs. York.

Men’s soccer also swept Algoma by scores of 2-0 and 6-1. The Badgers now sit at 5-5-1 on the season, and will also host Guelph and York this weekend on the same days as the women’s team.

Both men’s and women’s golf teams were in tournaments this weekend, with the Badger men’s golfers taking home fourth and seventh place finishes. The Badger women’s golfers took home a sixth place finish this weekend.

The women’s hockey team hosted NAIT in an exhibition game, taking the game easily by a score of 5-1. The Badgers saw 24 saves from goaltender Jensen Murphy, and had goals from Rochat, Brown, Amanda Ieradi, Christina Ieradi, and Cahoon.

The men’s rugby team travelled to Toronto to play the Varsity Blues, coming home with a 47-22 victory to get back in the win column after losing to Guelph two weeks ago. The Badgers will host Queen’s this Friday at 1:00 p.m.