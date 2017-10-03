A positive Reading Week Horoscope

Aries: Mar 21 – Apr 19

Unlike the first month and a bit of the school year, Reading Week will be slow and relaxing. You’ll be able to manage your time to see your family, friends and catch up on all the school work you were behind on.

Taurus: Apr 20 – May 20

You’ll take advantage of Reading Week by going back to your summer job, where you will receive a fair share of shifts so you can make some money to help survive the rest of first semester. If you don’t work, somehow money will find its way to you.

Gemini: May 21 – Jun 20

Your Reading Week will get off to a good start. Your professors or TA’s will return some of your assignments, and your marks will be better than expected. It’ll be the start of a positive week of academic accomplishments for you.

Cancer: Jun 21 – Jul 22

Forget about school for a second. You’ll see your personal life get a positive spark — a handful of great things will come allowing for the stress of school to be forgotten for a week while you just enjoy life.

Leo: Jul 23 – Aug 22

Take a vacation for Reading Week. Getting away from the thought of school with a vacation will be a value for you. Doesn’t have to be an expensive trip because no matter where you go, it’ll be one of the best trips of your life.

Virgo: Aug 23 – Sep 22

You may or may not want it, but you are going to find a special someone. A potential boy/girlfriend or a new friend will come into your life and bring you positive support for a very long time.

Libra: Sep 23 – Oct 22

It might be Reading Week, but something is going to click for you for the long-term. You’re going to find a path of what you want to do after post-secondary. You’ll have a new goal and aspiration, which will make getting through the remaining months and years of university easier.

Scorpio: Oct 23 – Nov 21

Use Reading Week for getting organized for the rest of the semester. It might not be as relaxing you thought the week would be, but having a plan for the second half of first semester will make everything easier. You’ll have a positive mindset to help get through the grind.

Sagittarius: Nov 22 – Dec 21

Turn off school for the week. You might think doing this will put you behind in the workload, but it’ll give your mind a charge and it’ll show in your work and marks for the second half of this semester.

Capricorn: Dec 22 – Jan 19

A big gift is coming your way. Your birthday may still be months away, but it doesn’t mean someone close to you won’t surprise you with the perfect something. Big or small, the gift will have meaning

Aquarius: Jan 20 – Feb 18

You’ve worked hard this month and tried to keep everything in check. Yet, you want something positive to happen. Well this reading week you’ll be going on a surprise adventure and it’ll make you very relaxed ahead of the second half of first semester.

Pisces: Feb 19 – Mar 20

This reading week you will learn something new about yourself. It might be a skill or hobby, but it’ll bring new light to your life. Unlike a new year, new you, this will just be an added new to you.