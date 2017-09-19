Save the Date! Upcoming Events in the Niagara Region

In between classes, work commitments, volunteering, and exercising, finding time for a social life can sometimes prove to be a tough order. When we do find the time however, we tend to resort to the familiar options out of convenience and comfort. This is a compilation of upcoming events that will guarantee a change of pace.

Niagara Grape and Wine Festival

The highly anticipated Niagara Grape&Wine Festival is now on from September 8- 24 at Montebello Park, downtown St. Catharines. The annual event hosts over 40 local and regional wineries, and showcases what the Niagara region has to offer when it comes to food and beverage, with over 100 selections to choose from.

The Meridian Grande Parade is scheduled to take place on Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m. and the parade route goes through the downtown core. Downtown road closures begin at 9:00 a.m., Lake Street closure between Carlton Street and Welland Avenue at 8:00 a.m.

Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker Tour

USS is a Canadian alternative rock duo, who describe their sound as, ‘the camp fire after party.” The band is scheduled to perform at Isaacs Bar and Grill on November 8, at 7:00 p.m. with the Ascot Royals. The Toronto —based band is be making this stop as a part of their fall tour schedule. Their set list consisting of acoustic rock, jungle, and trance music. Tickets are now available online ranging from $25-$30.

GoLive: Opening Concert

This concert is scheduled for Tuesday September 26 at 8:00 p.m. at Warehouse Concert Hall in downtown St. Catharines (11 Geneva Street). This show offers the chance for patrons to enjoy the musical talents showcased by Brock University students. The concert is affordably priced at $10 and can be purchased online. So far the set list includes Amanda Parker, Gavin Ray and the GoLive Band, with other local artists to be announced soon. Stay tuned to their Facebook event page, Go Live : Opening Concert for more details.

Ivory Hours

This talented, Canadian, alternative-pop band is currently on their ‘Dreamworld’ tour and a stop in St. Catharines is carded for September 23 at Warehouse Concert Hall in downtown St. Catharines, with doors opening at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are also priced from $10 – $15, and can be purchased on-line or at the venue. Look up their Soundcloud for full tracks from their latest album and for taste of what to expect on Saturday.

Barenaked Ladies

This well-known Canadian rock band will be performing at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in downtown St. Catharines on October 10 as a part of their Canada 1 Five 0 Tour. Tickets are on sale now and are regularly priced for $97.00 and $83.00 for members, There are also VIP packages available ranging from $200 upwards. $1 from each ticket sale will be donated to the MusiCounts charity which serves to give kids in need musical instruments.

Ghost Walk Downtown St. Catharines

Ghost walks are beginning Oct. 13, and run nightly until Oct. 28. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased on-line, or at the downtown association office on King Street (cash only). Advance purchase is required. The walks begin at Market Square and continue for 75 minutes from start to finish.

Gilby Clarke

This former guitarist of Guns n’ Roses will be performing at Warehouse Concert Hall on Sept. 27 at 8:00 p.m., alongside The Road Heavy and The Maysides. Tickets are currently priced at $20- $25.

These are just a few of the many options available around the area, the downtown core of St. Catharines has become a great host for musical, artisitic and theatrical events and entertainment.